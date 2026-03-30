Hilarious TikTok star Olwethu Ncapayi serious about his academics

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CAPS OFF: Makhanda content creator Olwethu Ncapayi graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Rhodes University on Wednesday.

TikTok entertainer Olwethu Ncapayi, known for his humorous skits mimicking African parents, took social media by storm on Wednesday after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from Rhodes.

The Makhanda-based 23-year-old’s hometown continues to shape both his identity and his work.

“I was born and raised in one of the smallest cities in the Eastern Cape, which is where I currently reside,” he said.

At his graduation ceremony on March 25, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in journalism and media studies (TV) and African languages (isiXhosa).

Ncapayi said his work as a creative had always aligned with his academic journey because he had consistently treated his social media career as a professional portfolio.

While juggling both had its challenges, he developed a routine that worked.

His days were dedicated to lectures, assignments and his responsibilities as a tutor for first-year journalism and media studies students; however, his evenings were reserved for content creation.

“At night, when everyone else was asleep, I would begin creating content, shooting and preparing the videos I upload on my social platforms.

“Over time, this became my version of a social life,” he said.

Ncapayi began creating content in 2023, driven by a passion for storytelling and a desire to represent everyday Xhosa life more authentically.

His skits, often centred around familiar family dynamics, have resonated widely with audiences who see their own experiences reflected on screen.

“A major source of inspiration comes from my lived experience of growing up in an ordinary Xhosa household,” he said.

“I noticed that everyday dynamics were rarely represented in mainstream media in a consistent or relatable way.”

My storytelling is not only driven by creativity but also by a desire to preserve and normalise cultural experiences that are often overlooked

Through recurring characters such as the mother, father and son, he captures humour, language and unspoken social rules that define many households.

Beyond entertainment, his work carries a deeper purpose.

“My storytelling is not only driven by creativity but also by a desire to preserve and normalise cultural experiences that are often overlooked,” he said.

Currently pursuing his honours degree at Rhodes, Ncapayi is laying the foundation for a career in the media industry, convinced that his academic background has played a crucial role in shaping his creative voice.

“By specialising in media, I developed a deeper passion for storytelling, and it has shaped how I conduct myself, especially in digital spaces, in an ethical manner.

“I do not create content purely for entertainment, I prioritise representation and aim to produce content that educates and informs,” he said.

His studies in African languages further strengthened his commitment to cultural preservation, by using digital platforms as a tool to keep language and identity alive.

“I wish I had taken more of the opportunities that were offered to me.

“I turned many of them down out of fear and concern about what people would say,” he said.

“I’ve learnt that people will always have something to say, but I just wish I had understood this earlier.”

His goal is to break into mainstream media, working in television as a producer, scriptwriter and actor.

He is also considering further studies to sharpen his skills.

“My goal is to get my productions into mainstream media.

“I am open to opportunities across the industry, including TV and radio,” he said.

Behind his success, Ncapayi credits a strong support system that has stood by him from the beginning.

“My biggest support system has been my family and my church community.

“They supported my work even before I gained wider exposure,” he said.

Ncapayi advises aspiring content creators not to rely solely on trends but rather to produce meaningful content that contributes to shaping the broader narrative.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch