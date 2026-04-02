SPOTLIGHT | Animated family fun, the king of pop, local is lekker and more on big and small screens

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week we look at the exciting options on the big and small screen for all your entertainment needs as Easter celebrations kick off.

Buckle up as our favourite plumber Mario soars to new adventures and navigates new galaxies, meets new enemies and finds unexpected allies among stars and planets. The animated family spectacle The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sees the return of voice cast Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and more. The adventure has no limits. At cinemas, 3D, IMAX and 4DX.

Spotlight has a closer look at entertainment delights to keep audiences of all ages enthralled during the many long weekends and holidays in April. Easter treats to look out for at cinemas include:

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, the reimagination of the audience favourite franchise, from April 17;

the reimagination of the audience favourite franchise, from April 17; Michael , the long-awaited extraordinary release of the story of pop superstar Michael Jackson and his relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world (April 22);

, the long-awaited extraordinary release of the story of pop superstar Michael Jackson and his relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world (April 22); the musical drama Mother Mary with Anne Hathaway (April 24); and

with Anne Hathaway (April 24); and the animated delight Cats in the Museum 2: Treasures of Egypt (April 24).

A bouquet of local and international releases are available to stream on Netflix this month, with the local gritty thriller 180 starring Prince Grootboom and Noxolo Dlamini leading the pack (April 17). Also returning is the popular series Beef (April 16), and look out for an animated Stranger Things spinoff. Celebrate with the rest of South Africa with the major news that Bridgerton Season 5 is in development and local star Masali Baduza is stepping into a lead role as Michaela Stirling.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Win an exclusive movie merchandise hamper from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, now showing at cinemas. (Arena Ho)

Competition and giveaways

Win an exclusive movie merchandise hamper from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, now showing at cinemas.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by April 9 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.