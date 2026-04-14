‘Masicule’ returns to shine spotlight on Eastern Cape’s choral roots

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Pinky and Zwai Bala will be the special guest performers at the 2026 edition of Masicule on on April 19 and 20.

More than 500 voices will fill the Guy Butler Theatre in Makhanda this month as the National Arts Festival’s flagship choral showcase, Masicule, returns for its 13th edition.

The annual production, staged over two nights on April 19 and 20, has become a defining feature of the city’s cultural calendar, drawing together choirs from across Makhanda in a performance that blends scale, tradition and emerging talent.

At its core, Masicule reflects the Eastern Cape’s long-standing choral tradition — one rooted in schools, churches and community life, where singing is both a cultural expression and a shared social experience.

What sets the production apart is its mix of performers. School-going choristers share the stage with established artists, often performing alongside musicians they have grown up admiring.

This year’s line-up includes singer and songwriter Zwai Bala, best known as a member of kwaito group TKZee and as part of The Bala Brothers.

Over the years, Bala has worked across genres including soul, gospel and contemporary South African music, while maintaining close ties to choral performance.

He will be joined by his sister, Pinky Bala, a vocalist and producer whose work bridges traditional and modern styles.

Together, they are expected to bring a contemporary edge to a programme grounded in choral heritage.

Festival organisers say the appeal of Masicule lies not only in its musical quality, but in the experience of hearing large groups of voices performing in unison — a sound that carries both emotional and cultural weight.

The event also forms part of a broader effort by the National Arts Festival to support choral development in the region.

In recent years, the festival has worked closely with local groups such as the Makhanda Kwantu Choir and introduced initiatives like the Makhanda Igwijo Competition.

We’re committed to providing a platform to spotlight and grow choral voices in South Africa, and Masicule is an important project towards that recognition — Monica Newton, festival CEO

At last year’s festival, the Makhanda Combined group won the Igwijo competition and was later invited to record on an album by The Soil, offering young performers rare access to a professional studio environment.

Festival CEO Monica Newton said Masicule remained central to efforts to grow choral music in South Africa.

“We’re committed to providing a platform to spotlight and grow choral voices in South Africa, and Masicule is an important project towards that recognition,” she said.

“This event gives young singers the chance to perform on a major stage alongside artists they’ve admired for years.”

She said the production also highlighted the province’s contribution to the country’s music landscape.

“The Eastern Cape has produced some of South Africa’s most extraordinary choral music, and Makhanda remains a stronghold of that legacy,” Newton said.

For many of the young performers involved, the event is as much about exposure as it is about performance — offering a rare opportunity to step onto a professional stage.

Tickets cost R65, with concessions available for students, scholars and pensioners, and bookings can be made through Webtickets.

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