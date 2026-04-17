GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

GIG GUIDE
April 17 – 25
Friday 17
- The “Tributes to Legends” concert, featuring Nasi, Nathi and SunRay, is set to take place on Friday at the Legends Showcase venue. Starting at 6pm, the evening promises a diverse musical journey through pop, reggae, disco and R&B. It is not just about the entertainment — the concert is a fundraiser to send local artists SunRay and Nasi to Spain. Tickets cost R150 and can be purchased through Quicket.
Saturday 18
- Internet Athi is set to perform a headline show at The Black Power Station in Makhanda on Saturday. The evening promises a rich musical experience, blending traditional Eastern Cape sounds with South African jazz, neo-soul and R&B. The event starts at 7pm and is designed to be a family-friendly environment. Tickets are priced at R250 and can be secured online through platforms like Quicket, Spotify or Bandsintown.
- The Viva Musica Ensemble will host a “Peace and Love” concert at 3pm at the First City Baptist Church in KuGompo City. The event will feature orchestral, vocal and organ music, with performances by Canto Armonico and the U3A Singers. Though entry is free, donations will be collected for Lilly’s Forgotten Felines & Friends.
Sunday 19
- “Music in the Park” takes place at The Valley within Berea Gardens on Sunday at 2pm. Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Arcadia and East London, this family-friendly concert showcases local talent, including the Caledonian Pipe Band and various school ensembles. It also serves as a fundraiser for school music departments and the Berea Gardens Retirement Foundation. Tickets are R50 for adults, while children and pensioners can attend for free. Guests can bring picnic baskets and blankets to enjoy the open-air setting, which is wheelchair accessible.
Thursday 23
- Every Thursday, the Legends Creative Club in Berea hosts a weekly Karaoke Thursday event, offering a lively mid-week break for the community. The session kicks off at 6pm and runs until 8.30pm.
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