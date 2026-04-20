Hip-hop artist iFani is back on the music scene after taking time out

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Hip-hop artist iFani has returned to the music scene with a remix of his hit song Shake, 13 years after its original release.

After a hiatus from the entertainment industry, iFani, whose real name is Mzayifani Mzondeleli Boltina, has been working on his comeback since 2023.

Excitement and relief are just some of the words the stylish artist used to sum up his return.

“I’ve been working my way back into the industry since 2023.

“It’s been ups and downs but, luckily for me, I had learnt patience and resilience in the long time I spent at home,” iFani, whose catalogue boasts songs like Iingoma Ezimnandi and Ewe, said.

The Mthatha-born creative took a break to reassess himself.

During his time away from the limelight, iFani said his views and beliefs changed.

“I found value in people and in little things that bring happiness, like raising children, taking long walks, going to the beach, cultural things and so on,” he said.

“I didn’t follow music at the time; I was happy with family and understanding my place and purpose in life.”

Released in 2013, the song made headlines and left a mark as a popular hip-hop track, and iFani said seeing his older work resonate with a new generation was exciting and heartwarming.

“I performed a lot for children’s shows back in the days, more than any other artist,” he said.

“Now those children have grown and it warms my heart to see that they remember. I’m really touched and thankful.

“My sound has always been unique, hence the name: iFani — ayifani, it’s not the same.

“I never followed trends. I made songs for grandmas, I performed for children, I did TV shows showcasing Amapantsula as a rapper.

“I’ve always been a thinker outside the box. And now, many years later, that originality still shines.”

He said the remix was prompted by the song trending again this year, 13 years after its original release, leading to the idea of collaborating with new talent.

Fans should expect to laugh and to cry. As always it’s only truth and honesty in my music

He is now signed under Asanda Empires.

“I selected people from home; you know, charity begins at home. We are all under Asanda Empires.”

Throughout his career iFani has been known for staying true to his identity and incorporating isiXhosa into his music.

“We were taught at UCT that as engineers we should create for others.

“I saw Xhosa as a ‘dying’ language in the future because with every generation more Xhosa kids were switching to English.

“So I decided to engineer it back into the system through music and entertainment.

“I did my best but I failed here and there. I’ve learnt from my failures and I’m back to continue my journey to make isiXhosa fun and preserve it for generations.”

He described his comeback and being signed under Asanda Empires as “the best thing to have happened to me at this time when the industry has shut its doors to me”.

“I feel like I belong somewhere now and my purpose is to have fertile soil from which to grow.

“Now I’m more confident than ever that my upcoming album, 3rd Quadrant, will do very well.”

He said he hoped to work with artists including Scotts Maphuma, Nasty C, Kabza De Small, A-Reece and Zee Nxumalo.

“The new sound has grown because I have grown as a person and as an artist.

“Fans should expect to laugh and to cry. As always it’s only truth and honesty in my music.”

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