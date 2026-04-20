Music programme launches artists into spotlight

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Bonang Bojabotseha, a gospel artist from Gonubie is one of five EC artists to have been included in the Music Production for Artist Support programme which will equip him for even better success in the industry. Picture: SUPPLIED

Many talented up-and-coming artists dream of recording their music in state-of-the-art studios and understanding how to navigate the entertainment space to achieve success.

And for five Eastern Cape musos, that once out-of-reach dream was realised after they won the honours of being included in the Music Production for Artist Support programme, a brainchild of the department of sports, recreation, arts & culture.

The programme is designed to create meaningful space for growth within Buffalo City Metro’s vibrant music sector, while contributing to poverty alleviation through sustainable creative industry programmes.

It also seeks to professionalise artists by supporting the full value chain of music production, from recording and mastering to marketing, distribution and digital promotion.

After intense auditions last year, Bonang Bojabotseha, a gospel artist from Gonubie; Luvo Makwelo, an R&B singer from Bhisho; Masixole Ncapayi, an Afro-jazz muso from Qonce; Yakha Mlali, an indigenous musician from Mdantsane; and the Afro-soul Uthingo Ensemble from Mdantsane, emerged victorious.

For Ncapayi, it has been an eye-opening opportunity.

Ncapayi is a self-taught guitarist, versatile vocalist, actor and songwriter.

The opportunity means Ncapayi will now get to release his first-ever song, Iinkunzi, which was motivated by his upbringing and belief in himself.

The message behind the song, which is yet to be released, is that he is the bull in his own kraal.

Ncapayi said being a creative artist was his way of expressing himself and connecting with people.

Ncapayi, originally from Ngqushwa, has made his mark as a performer and has performed in restaurants, venues and festivals in and around KuGompo City, but has never had the opportunity to record in a studio.

Ncapayi said besides the opportunity to record, the group also learnt about the business side of the music industry, and gained more understanding about online digital marketing, among other skills.

I hope this opportunity will open doors for growth, exposure, and meaningful impact, and I am deeply grateful for the support and investment in local talent

He said the group were now busy with the process of registering their music.

“I appreciate the opportunity the department has provided.

“We face a lot of struggles as local artists.

“We lack knowledge of what we need to do to succeed.

“I struggled on the business side of art because I wanted to hone my craft, and I didn’t know which steps to follow.

“I would go to the beach and play for people.

“This has been a life-changing opportunity,” Ncapayi said.

Bojabotseha said: “Through this initiative, I was able to record my latest EP, which is a significant milestone in my journey as a gospel artist and minister, especially since I am from a very disadvantaged background and have lacked resources to develop my own talent and calling.

“Beyond the recording itself, the workshops and training provided by the department have played a crucial role in shaping my understanding of the music industry, strengthening my artistic skills, and deepening my passion for ministry,” Bojabotseha said.

He said the programme had equipped him not only to grow musically, but also to serve with greater purpose and excellence.

“I hope this opportunity will open doors for growth, exposure, and meaningful impact, and I am deeply grateful for the support and investment in local talent.

“I believe programmes like these are vital in empowering artists and uplifting communities through music and culture.”

MEC Sibulele Ngongo said the department had taken the step to empower the next generation of musicians with the rollout of the programme.

Outlined in a recently developed concept document, the initiative forms part of the department’s 2025/26 financial year plans and is designed to develop emerging artists through structured music production, industry compliance, and improved access to markets.

“The programme goes beyond studio recording.

“It equips artists with the tools needed to operate professionally within the music industry, including registration with key regulatory bodies such as the SA Music Rights Organisation, the Recording Industry of SA, the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association, and the Performing Artists Rights Association.

“This process ensures that participating artists are compliant, protected, and positioned to earn from their creative work.

“Plans are under way for an official launch once artist registrations are finalised.

“The event is expected to showcase newly recorded music while highlighting the department’s broader commitment to strengthening the creative industry value chain,” Ngongo said.

She said of the five groups recorded so far, one group — Uthingo Ensemble — had emerged as a standout success.

Two of its members, Amahle Xenti and Lathitha Ncedani, have secured roles in a new international staging of The Lion King, which has been touring in Australia since March 2026.

“Their achievement is being hailed as a powerful example of the programme’s potential to unlock opportunities and propel local talent onto the global stage.”

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