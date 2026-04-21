Stevovoh SA’s new single celebrates love and life

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Kwaito artist Mfundo Nomavutha, known as Stevovoh SA, will release his fifth single on April 24.

Eastern Cape-born kwaito artist Mfundo Nomavutha, known as Stevovoh SA, will release his latest single, Thulu Bheke, on April 24.

The house track, featuring vocalist Kyvahs and produced by Mr Luu and DJ Maceeya Cavemaster, will be available on major digital platforms.

The song explores themes of love and living life fully, marking another step in the 36-year-old’s growing career.

Speaking about the track, Stevovoh SA said the idea came unexpectedly while he was alone.

“It just arrived in my head, and from that moment I had a clear vision of how the song should be written,” he said.

“It’s a song about love and appreciating life.”

Born in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear), he said his journey had been shaped by persistence and a deep passion for music.

Raised by his grandmother, he credited her with instilling values that continued to guide him.

That’s where I also drew a lot of inspiration from kwaito legends

His career began to take shape after he moved to Johannesburg, where he gained recognition and drew inspiration from kwaito pioneers.

“I started seeing direction in my career when I arrived in Johannesburg and people began to hear my music,” he said.

“That’s where I also drew a lot of inspiration from kwaito legends.”

Over the years, he has shared stages with artists including Kwesta, Sjava, iFani and Nathi Mankayi.

One of his standout performances was in front of 80,000 people at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, which he described as unforgettable.

He has also appeared in television adverts and programmes, building his profile while navigating the challenges of the industry.

His 2019 track, My Arrival, received strong airplay and streaming success.

In 2021, he released Itiye Ka Noluntu with Mr Luu and MSK, earning a Best New Kwaito Artist nomination at the Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards, as well as wins at the Eminent Music Video Awards.

He followed with Sabela in 2022, featuring Spashberry SA, and later released Imboni with DJ Man Lucio and Mlungisi, which received widespread radio play.

The artist operates under his independent label, Stevovoh SA.

“We are independent, and we do everything through our own capabilities.

“That gives me freedom to create music that speaks to people,” he said.

He also credited spiritual leader Dr Uzwi Lezwe Radebe for his influence.

“I am where I am today because of his teachings, support and love.

“He has been a father figure and a source of hope.”

With Thulu Bheke, he hopes to reach a wider audience.

“My music is for everyone who loves music,” Stevovoh SA said.

“I’m hoping people from all over the world will support the song, download it and share it.”

He said his focus remained on growth and connecting with audiences through music that inspired and resonated with them.

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