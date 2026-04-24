Gospel fans in for treat at free KuGompo City show

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Gospel artist Khanyisa Nkantsu Sabuka is hosting a free “Revival in Song” event at the Cambridge Hall in KuGompo City on Sunday.

The show will feature a line-up of established and emerging gospel performers, including Veliswa Skeyi, Bethusile Mcinga, Lutsha Yolelo and the Lord Comforters.

Sabuka said she decided to organise the event to create opportunities for gospel artists.

“I am a Mdantsane resident, and I felt the need to do something,” she said.

“Now I am receiving calls from pastors and other artists who are not in the line-up, saying, ‘Mama, please can you include us?’

“People need that platform. I am at that point now — we must help these artists.”

She said the event aimed to bring together artists from different generations, while also offering guidance to people starting out in the industry.

“We want to create a space where young artists can learn from veterans,” Sabuka said.

“We also want to share valuable information with recording artists and guide them on the proper processes when they are about to record.

“We once signed contracts that we never understood because no-one gave us guidance.

“On Sunday, we will have people who will speak about those things as well.”

The programme, which starts at 2.30pm, will also include a spiritual component, with Pastor Zuma expected to deliver a sermon and lead prayers.

Sabuka said the event was being held at a time when many people were under pressure and in need of encouragement.

“People are going through so much stress these days,” she said.

“Through the music, we feel people will receive relief — they will be revived and find healing.

“This event is free, and we will have people coming from Queenstown, Mthatha and across Buffalo City.

“We want to show that the most important thing is unity, because once we are divided, there is no progress,” Sabuka said.

“When a person is alone, they get discouraged when things do not go well, but when we work together, we are able to recognise each other.”

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