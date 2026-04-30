Global traditions and local culture link up on International Jazz Day

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House 87 founder Thando Thomas said the decision to host the event was driven by a desire to position KuGompo City within the global cultural landscape.

Buffalo City Metro will join cities around the world in celebrating International Jazz Day on Thursday as House 87 hosts a live music showcase aimed at blending global jazz traditions with the Eastern Cape’s cultural identity.

The event, part of House 87’s House of Legends live music series, will feature the Mlungisi Gegana Sextet and promises an experience rooted in local sound, storytelling and community.

House 87 founder Thando Thomas said the decision to host the event was driven by a desire to position KuGompo City within the global cultural landscape.

“House 87 was founded on the idea that culture can drive community, identity and opportunity,” Thomas said.

“Hosting International Jazz Day allows us to connect KuGompo to a global cultural celebration, while also showcasing the depth of talent and creativity that exists in the Eastern Cape.”

He said it was important for smaller cities not to be excluded from international cultural moments.

“We want people to see that world-class jazz experiences can happen here too.”

Organisers said the event would incorporate elements of Xhosa culture, from music and storytelling to food and atmosphere, creating what they describe as a locally grounded but globally relevant experience.

“The approach is rooted in authenticity. South African jazz has always absorbed global influences while remaining deeply local,” Thomas said.

“We want the experience to feel proudly local.”

The selection of artists, including the Mlungisi Gegana Sextet, was based on shared values around preserving and growing South African jazz through community-driven platforms.

“This collaboration comes from a belief in building meaningful cultural spaces,” Thomas said.

“We hope it inspires young musicians, strengthens confidence in the local scene and encourages more investment into live music.”

We want young musicians to see that there is space for their talent within the city — Thando Thomas, House 87 founder

The event is expected to attract a wide audience, with a particular focus on inspiring young creatives from areas such as Mdantsane and Quigney.

“We want young musicians to see that there is space for their talent within the city,” Thomas said.

“Beyond performing, there are opportunities in production, event management and the broader creative economy.”

If successful, organisers plan to make the event an annual fixture, building on recent initiatives such as the Quigney Culture Festival held earlier in 2026.

“We would like to expand into workshops, collaborations and youth programmes that position KuGompo as a destination for intimate jazz and cultural experiences,” Thomas said.

Band leader Mlungisi Gegana said the group had prepared a set that reflected both the history and evolution of South African jazz.

“We have prepared two sets of my compositions that celebrate the diversity of our jazz, from 1950s influences to modern styles,” Gegana said.

“We will be taking the audience on a journey that allows them to fall in love with jazz all over again.”

He said the performance aimed to bring people together through music.

“This music does not discriminate. It brings people closer together with love, and that is what we want to share on the day.”

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