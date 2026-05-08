GIG GUIDE | Buffalo City Metro

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Zuko SA brings his HE WHO SENT ME Tour to the Guild Theatre on Saturday.

GIG GUIDE 8–16 May

Friday 8 May

Silver Lynx Social

The Silver Lynx Social takes place at Gonubie Sports Club from 6pm to 8pm. Hosted by the Silver Lynx Club, the event invites Lilyfontein School alumni to reconnect over a casual evening of padel, regardless of skill level. Alumni must register via the school’s official RSVP form to secure a place.

Manana — Mending Broken Hearts Tour

Manana performs at the Guild Theatre at 8pm as part of his Mending Broken Hearts Tour. The show features reimagined versions of his fans’ favourite songs, with some tracks being performed live for the final time. Tickets cost between R450 and R480 through Webtickets.

Blink-182 tribute night

The Circle in Gonubie hosts a Blink-182 tribute night from 6pm featuring South African tribute band Blink 082. DJs Stephanie B and Mike Bower will also perform. Tickets start at R100 via Quicket. The venue will offer pizza specials, a beer garden and secure parking. No under-18s allowed.

Saturday 9 May

Illegal to Legal Drag Fun Day

The Border Motorsport Club hosts the Illegal to Legal Drag Fun Day at the East London Grand Prix Circuit from 8am. The event promotes safe drag racing for cars and bikes. Entry for participants is R350 plus gate fees, while spectators pay R50. Children under 12 enter free. Cooler boxes and braais are welcome.

Locals & Legends LIVE

The Locals & Legends LIVE music festival takes place at Bay Collective in Beacon Bay North from 4pm. The line-up includes Sama-winning artist Albert Frost, Robin Auld and several local performers. Tickets start at R130. The family-friendly venue includes food vendors, a bar, Kidz Zone, arcade area and rooftop seating.

Zuko SA — HE WHO SENT ME Tour

Zuko SA brings his HE WHO SENT ME Tour to the Guild Theatre on Saturday. Due to demand, two performances have been scheduled — a matinee from 1pm to 5pm and an evening show from 6pm. Tickets cost R350 through Webtickets.

Mercedes-Benz Expo 2026

The Morganville Motorcycle Museum hosts the Mercedes-Benz Expo 2026 from 10am. The event welcomes enthusiasts displaying modern, classic and vintage Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Entry is free for spectators and exhibitors. Visitors will also have access to the museum’s motorcycle collection and live broadcasts by Wild Coast Radio.

Mother’s Day cookie workshop

Madison’s Market Café hosts a Mother’s Day-themed cookie decorating workshop from 8am to 11am. The R400 ticket includes decorating materials, a meal, drinks, treats and entry into a lucky draw for a R1,500 makeover. Booking is essential via WhatsApp on 076-846-8737.

Wednesday 13 May

SSIPA Funda Festival

The five-day SSIPA Funda Festival begins at the Alexander Playhouse on Wednesday. Directed by Sonwa Sakuba, the festival combines performing arts and education by bringing school literature to life. The opening production is the isiXhosa classic Idayimani Icholwa Eluthulini. The theme for this year’s festival is Africa Sings, celebrating African music, dance and theatre. Tickets cost about R100.

Friday 15 May

Buggers Golf NPC Golf Day

The Buggers Golf NPC Golf Day takes place at the East London Golf Club from 10am, with registration beforehand. Entry costs R1,600 per four-ball. Golf cart rentals range from R335 to R550. The event raises funds to support underprivileged youths through golf. For details contact 061-852-4866.

Ncebakazi Msomi album launch

Award-winning gospel singer Ncebakazi Msomi launches her latest album, The 37th Psalm, at the Downtown Christian Centre in Southernwood from 6pm. Tickets start at R350 through Webtickets and Pick n Pay stores.

Saturday 16 May

Chef Zinzi’s Farm to Table Experience

Chef Zinzi’s Farm to Table Experience: Autumn Harvest Edition takes place at The Amber Luxury Wedding Venue from 3pm. The event features a multi-course tasting menu inspired by Eastern Cape flavours, wine pairings, live cooking demonstrations, local produce stalls and entertainment. Tickets cost R1,500 via Quicket. Guests are encouraged to dress in warm autumn tones.

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