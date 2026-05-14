SPOTLIGHT | ‘Michael’ sets new record, the ‘Devil’ is back, big hits on DStv

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week’s Spotlight episode looks at a record-breaking number of box office releases, including moonwalks and fashion industry laughs, plus winter-warming offerings for you from DStv this May.

Load your snacks and feast on local and international series and films with DStv for the month of May. Look out for the intense boxing biopic The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. If you are a fan of The Real Housewives, catch Life with Londie London, who is reclaiming her life from May 21 on Mzansi Magic. Don’t miss South Africa’s remarkable hidden escapes in Hidden Gems on BBC Lifestyle and the Crawleys embrace change in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale from May 17. Whether you’re into action, drama, comedy or all-out chaos, there’s something for everyone.

Massive movie box office moments are back again thanks to the moonwalk and the runway. The Antoine Fuqua-directed Michael has officially become a global phenomenon with more than $600m (R9.8bn) in box office takings in only three weekends globally, making it the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is strutting to its own records with a six-and-a-half times bigger opening in South Africa compared to the 2006 original. Audiences are showing up in great numbers at cinemas with releases that are set to continue the trend for 2026. Make sure you don’t miss out.

Mark your diaries for a non-stop schedule of big cinema releases this winter:

Scary Movie 6 is coming back to haunt us from June 5.

is coming back to haunt us from June 5. Steven Spielberg’s next masterpiece, Disclosure Day, starring Blunt, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo from June 10.

starring Blunt, Colin Firth and Colman Domingo from June 10. Women are front and centre in Supergirl with Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa from June 26.

with Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa from June 26. Action thriller Motor City deals with 1970s Detroit, with Shailene Woodley and Alan Ritchson, from July 24.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competition and giveaways

Win an exclusive The Sheep Detectives merchandise hamper by answering a question.

merchandise hamper by answering a question. Test your entertainment knowledge and win your own DStv personalised celebration 30 Seconds board game by answering a question.

For full competition details and the questions, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by May 21 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.