TruTalent Search crowns two new Eastern Cape stars

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Azole Jezile, 30, and Tsholofelo Bozo, 26, were crowned winners of the 2026 TruTalent Search at the finals held at The Capital Boardwalk in Gqeberha.

Two aspiring broadcasters from the Eastern Cape have been named winners of the 2026 TruTalent Search competition sponsored by Telkom, earning presenter contracts with TruFM.

Azole Jezile, 30, and Tsholofelo Bozo, 26, were recently announced as the winners at the finals held at The Capital Boardwalk in Gqeberha after weeks of public voting and competition rounds.

Jezile, who entered the competition for the third time, said persistence and his passion for radio had finally paid off.

“Last time I made it to the top 10. I am thirsty for radio, and I have a calling,” he said.

Jezile said he was overwhelmed after hearing he had won.

“When I found out I won, I had mixed emotions … Winning is no small victory, knowing the work of the other contestants,” he said.

He credited community support and networking for his success.

“Going to the ground, events and workshops, [there are] business people, artists and friends [who] helped a lot to get me where I am now,” Jezile said.

His story will inspire young people to chase their dreams

The new presenters are expected to begin their temporary contracts with TruFM in June.

Bozo said radio had always been part of her life as she grew up around the industry through her father, Khgotso “Kid Nkayi”, who previously worked at CKI FM, now known as TruFM.

“I took it from my father. I grew up around that.

“There was a time in 2009 when I came across the opportunity to be at TruFM … from there it was louder,” she said.

Bozo said her early exposure inspired her to pursue studies in versatile broadcasting at Walter Sisulu University.

“I studied broadcasting at WSU and then I saw it was something that I liked,” she said.

Despite failing to make it in previous attempts in 2023 and 2024, Bozo said she continued building experience at Kumkani FM while also applying to study for a diploma in journalism.

Versatile broadcasting lecturer and former television presenter Jeff Moloi said TruFM finalist Bozo was already a natural radio talent before joining the institution in 2020.

Moloi said he first met Bozo during the Covid-19 period when she enrolled at the university, describing her as a “fully complete DJ” even at the beginning of her studies.

“I’ve known her since 2020. As much as I would love to talk about what we’ve done to help her become what she is, the reality is that Tsholo was a TruFM person even before she came here,” he said.

The TruTalent competition, hosted annually by TruFM under the SABC, aims to discover new youth radio talent in the Eastern Cape.

This year’s edition began in April with SMS voting campaigns that narrowed contestants from a top 16 to a final top four.

Finalists, including Bozo, Jezile, Lunathi Ngqele, Anita Rula and Lihle Waya campaigned for votes through social media and community mobilisation drives.

Mnquma local municipality also congratulated Jezile following his victory.

Municipal spokesperson Loyiso Mpalantshane said the municipality was proud to support Jezile’s journey through publicity and marketing on its social media platforms.

“He is a good example of the municipality’s commitment towards advancing youth development.

“He has displayed a lot of hunger and determination to succeed and it has finally paid off,” Mpalantshane said.

“His story will inspire young people to chase their dreams.”

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