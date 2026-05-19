From diary prayer to platinum debut single

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Qonce-born singer Ntombemhlophe is celebrating a dream come true after her debut single, Mama, achieved platinum status less than a year after its release.

The 25-year-old artist, whose real name is Anitha Nizole Slere, marked the milestone at a star-studded but intimate celebration in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Friday — a moment she says began with a simple diary entry last year.

“Dear God, can I have a hit song,” she wrote.

A year later, that prayer has been answered.

Mama, featuring Tee-s Papah and released last June, has become one of the country’s trending songs, earning millions of streams across platforms and going viral on social media.

The singer said the song had amassed about five million streams on YouTube, four million on Spotify and two million on Boomplay.

Only a few musicians can say their first official single became a major hit, and Ntombemhlophe now counts herself among them.

“I’m really excited,” she said.

“Even though I knew this day would come, it still means a lot to me.”

Ntombemhlophe said she hoped to take the platinum plaque home for her father, Vusumzi Slere.

“Even though he already believes in me, I want him to see that I’m really serious about music,” she said.

Born in KwaNompandlana village in Qonce, Ntombemhlophe discovered her love for music while singing at church and school.

She said Mama was inspired by a popular gwijo song often sung at traditional ceremonies and celebrations, blended with her own sound and style.

As producer, Anuza SA, played the beat for her, she immediately heard the lyric “angalila umama xa endibona ndinje” in her head.

“I mixed it and put in my own spices and that’s how it came about,” she said.

The song pays tribute to mothers, including her own mother, Khunjulwa Dosi.

“I relate to songs about mothers a lot because it’s very personal,” she said.

“I grew up without my mom, but I didn’t want the song to be too emotional.

“I wanted people to dance while listening to it, even though the lyrics are touching.”

Ntombemhlophe said the response to the song had been overwhelming.

“People say they like my vocals and the message,” she said.

“They tell me they knew I was meant for this and that empowers me a lot.”

She said she realised the song was becoming something special when she woke up the morning after its release and found influencers from countries including Tanzania, Angola and Nigeria using it in dance videos on TikTok.

“It was extremely surprising, but such a great feeling,” she said.

“I was proud of myself because I had always wanted a hit song.

“This is my first single and the dream has been realised. More hit songs are coming.”

Ntombemhlophe initially signed with Sniper Entertainment before later joining Asanda Empires, owned by Asanda Mabengwana.

The two entertainment companies on Friday celebrated the platinum milestone together.

Sniper Entertainment chief executive Clement Tshuutshuu said he first met the singer during a clothing campaign before discovering her musical talent.

“I was amazed,” he said.

“She became like a daughter to me. I’m proud of her, and I wish her all the best in the industry.”

Tee-s Papah, who features on the track, also thanked fans for their support.

“We really appreciate the support,” he said. “There’s more music coming.”

Ntombemhlophe said she planned to release an EP later this year before working on a full album.

“I’m here to boss in this industry,” she said with a laugh.

Beyond music, she is also a University of Johannesburg graduate in development studies, majoring in public management and governance, and hopes to continue studying towards an honours degree.

For now, though, she is simply enjoying the moment — and the reality that a prayer once written in a diary has turned into a hit.

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