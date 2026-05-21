Laugh-a-minute action promised at KuGompo Comedy Jam

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Ndumiso Lindi is one of the comedians who will be performing at the 10th edition of the Umtiza Arts Festival at the Guild Theatre on May 23.

The 10th edition of the Umtiza Arts Festival will bring some of SA’s top comedians to the Guild Theatre on May 23, with the KuGompo Comedy Jam promising an evening of humour, homegrown talent and high-energy performances.

Organised by 043 Events and Entertainment, the comedy showcase forms part of the annual festival celebrations and will feature award-winning comedians alongside Eastern Cape-born performers returning home to entertain local audiences.

Festival organiser Janine Martin said the event had grown significantly over the past decade.

“We are celebrating the 10th edition of the Umtiza Arts Festival in the city,” Martin said.

“It has indeed grown to become a more inclusive festival, catering for various segments of the arts.”

The lineup includes East London-born comedians Ndumiso Lindi and Khanyisa Jam Jam, giving the event the feel of a homecoming celebration as the city embraces its KuGompo identity.

Martin said the organisers were proud to feature some of the country’s most recognised comedy talent, including Dillan Oliphant, recently crowned Savannah Comics Choice Comedian of the Year, and Mbuli Gudazi, winner of the Cape Town Jive Funny Fest 2025.

“The evening will showcase four different, yet complementary, styles of comedy,” she said.

There has been a keen interest in comedy in the city, with a few East London-born comedians regularly returning home from Joburg and Cape Town to ignite the flame among locals

Martin said comedy was steadily gaining momentum in the city, with more local comedians returning from Johannesburg and Cape Town to perform for Eastern Cape audiences.

“There has been a keen interest in comedy in the city, with a few East London-born comedians regularly returning home from Joburg and Cape Town to ignite the flame among locals,” she said.

“It has taken off and we can see a growing trend towards supporting comedy in the city.”

Opening the show will be Eastern Cape-born comedian Thumamna Sibhozo, who recently appeared on the Savanna Newcomer Showcase.

Martin said narrowing the lineup to four comedians had been difficult because of the depth of local talent.

“We have really good comedians on a national scale who are all from our area,” she said.

“We would have loved to feature a lot more of our local comedians but it was not possible with limited resources at our disposal.”

The event has been promoted through social media campaigns, digital billboards and visibility drives across the city.

“It’s important to be visible and top of mind when it comes to marketing,” Martin said.

She also acknowledged the role sponsors and partners had played in sustaining the festival over the years.

“Partners and sponsors are an important part of making this festival a reality.

“We would not be able to do it if it was not for strategic partnerships over the years,” she said.

Martin said organisers hoped audiences would leave feeling uplifted.

“We would like to spread positive energy and make it a good evening out for all attending,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lindi said much of his comedy material was drawn from personal experiences and observations of everyday life.

“For inspiration, I always look within my own life and experiences,” he said.

“I also pay close attention to what’s happening around me and in the world.”

Lindi said audience interaction played a major role in his performances.

“I do a lot of crowd work and really enjoy engaging with the audience, especially when I’m hosting.

“The magic happens when I’m able to naturally blend them into my material,” he said.

With every show, you hope people leave having had a great time, laughed in all the right places, and forgotten about their problems for a while

Preparation remained a key part of every performance.

“I also like to do research beforehand and stay updated on current events happening in the city or town where I’ll be performing,” he said.

Reflecting on the challenges of working in comedy, Lindi described the Covid-19 pandemic as the toughest period of his career.

“Not being able to work, perform on stage and connect with people was incredibly frustrating,” he said.

Despite the challenges, his goal whenever he stepped onto a stage remained simple.

“With every show, you hope people leave having had a great time, laughed in all the right places, and forgotten about their problems for a while,” he said.

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