GIG GUIDE | Umtiza Arts Festival brings week of theatre and celebration to Buffalo City

May 22–30
Friday, May 22
- The Unesco Joy of Learning Summit starts at 8am at the Duppel Erasmus Residence in Belgravia Crescent. Educational, municipal and cultural leaders will discuss inclusive education, environmental literacy and community health practices. Entry is free.
- The Umtiza Arts Festival’s Private Collection Exhibition and Online Auction opens at 6.30pm at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. The exhibition features more than 900 fine art pieces and 600 vintage collectibles, including a 1970 VW Beetle and a vintage Vespa scooter. The exhibition runs during normal gallery hours.
- Alternative rock band Shirley and the Shotguns perform live at Legends Showcase Venue. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost R200.
- Award-winning Afro-folk artist Bongeziwe Mabandla performs at the Guild Theatre. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 9pm. Tickets range from R250 to R400 via Quicket.
Saturday, May 23
- The Joy of Books Umtiza Festival runs from 9am to 3pm at the East London Museum garden. The family event includes book stalls, storytelling sessions, food trucks and a creative writing competition.
- The U3a Writing Group presents Tales Unveiled at the EL Museum classroom starting at 11am, featuring dramatic scenes, poetry and short stories by local senior writers. Tickets are R50.
- Prof Matie Hoffman of the University of the Free State presents “Planets and Stars” at noon at the East London Museum. The free talk explores discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. General museum entry is R20.
- A Masquerade Fashion Show takes place from noon to 1pm inside the East London Museum’s Costume Gallery, hosted by Davianne Blignaut and Just Models. Access is included in the standard R20 museum entry fee.
- The Afrikaans cabaret, Die Siel van Eugène Marais, is staged at the Guild Theatre at 2pm. Written and directed by Amanda Bothma, the production explores the life of writer Eugène Marais. Tickets range from R130 to R150.
- The Fireside Poetry, Storytelling and Singing event takes place at 3pm at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. Trevor Webster and Silke Heiss headline the storytelling and poetry programme, accompanied by the Hogsback Ensemble. Entry is R30, including a welcome drink.
- Buffalo City’s Wandile Mbambeni, who has performed at festivals such as Rocking the Daisies and Lake of Stars, is live at the Guild Theatre at 6pm. Tickets from R200.
- The classical comedy, Dinner for One, featuring Kerry Hiles and Tony Koch, is on at the Alexander Playhouse. Tickets for the short show, which starts at 7pm, are from R40. This show occurs throughout the festival — check programme for details.
- The KuGompo Comedy Jam takes place at the Guild Theatre at 8pm, featuring comedians including Ndumiso Lindi, Dillan Oliphant and Tumie Sibhozo. Tickets cost R150.
Sunday, May 24
- A guided nature walk, led by Kevin Cole from the East London Museum, starts at 8.30am at the Nahoon Point Nature Reserve. The free 90-minute ramble explores local geology and early human history.
- Author Sipho Bawuma hosts “Coffee Conversations with Sipho Bawuma” at 11am at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery. Tickets are R30.
- The Umtiza Africa Day Free Concert takes place from noon at the Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park on the Esplanade. Entry is free.
- The Festival of Dance is on at the Guild Theatre at 2.30pm and again at 6pm featuring ballet, contemporary, traditional African dance and hip-hop. Tickets are R60.
- Zadwesh performs live at Legends Showcase Venue from 5pm. Tickets are R150.
Monday, May 25
- Friends of Huberta — Discovering the Hidden Mammals of the Eastern Cape, presented by Murunwa Nelufule, is on at the Amatole Museum in Qonce at 11am.
Tuesday, May 26
- The Indigenous Music Orchestra performs at the Guild Theatre at 7pm. Tickets are priced from R100.
- The 043 Unleashed Cypher featuring Misfit Hip Hop takes place at Legends Showcase Venue in Berea. Tickets are R150 via Quicket.
Wednesday, May 27
- The Buffalo City Big Band performs at the Guild Theatre at 7pm. Founded by trumpeter Sakhile Simani, the ensemble will perform classic big band arrangements and tributes to Eastern Cape jazz legends. Tickets are R150.
Thursday, May 28
- Karaoke Thursday takes place at Legends Showcase Venue from 6pm to 8.30pm. Entry is free.
- The stage play Ukonga — A Bold Profession runs at the Steve Biko Arts Centre in Qonce at 6pm as part of the Umtiza Arts Festival until May 30. Tickets, from Webtickets, start at R55.
Friday, May 29
- The Devo Chamber Orchestra presents Magical Musicals at the Guild Theatre at 7pm. The production features music from Phantom of the Opera, Wicked and Les Misérables. Tickets are R150.
- Local rock band Serotonin performs at Legends Showcase Venue at 7pm. Tickets range from R120 to R200.
Saturday, May 30
- The Umtiza Family Market Festival takes place from 9am to 2pm at the East London Museum and Guild Theatre gardens, featuring food trucks, artisan stalls, pony rides and children’s activities.
- The Fab Farm Quest children’s theatre and museum adventure runs hourly from 9am to 1pm at the East London Museum. Tickets are R80 and booking is essential. Call Jen on 074-538- 4438.
- The Devo Chamber Orchestra stages a second Magical Musicals performance at the Guild Theatre at 11am.
- The cabaret musical, Brenda and I, premieres at the Guild Theatre at 2pm. Tickets cost R150, or R130 for groups of 10 or more.
- Athol Fugard’s Sizwe Banzi Is Dead will be staged at the Guild Theatre at 4pm. Tickets cost R100.
- Bobby van Jaarsveld performs with a full band at The Venue at Hemingways Casino at 8pm. Tickets range from R220 to R250.
∗ Visit the Umtiza Arts Festival on Facebook for the full programme. Most tickets are available from Webtickets unless specified otherwise.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.