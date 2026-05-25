Upcoming EP marks new chapter for NPO founder and artist Leepearl

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Phelokazi ‘Leepearl’ Mdashe blends opera training with township sounds like lekompo and gqom as she steps into a new career phase with fresh music and a new record deal.

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At 26, Phelokazi “Leepearl” Mdashe has already spent half her life refining a voice shaped by opera training and township rhythms.

Now, the Engcobo-born singer and songwriter is entering what she describes as a new phase in her career, with a fresh record label deal, new music on the way and a growing foundation inspired by personal tragedy.

Originally trained in opera during primary school, Mdashe has since transitioned into the lekompo and gqom genres, blending classical discipline with contemporary township sounds.

Speaking to the Dispatch, Mdashe said her musical journey began at a young age.

“I started singing as a child. Opera taught me discipline, but Lekompo and Gqom let me speak in a language my community understands,” she said.

She made her official debut in about 2022 and secured an early breakthrough when one of her singles was featured in the Netflix film, Collision.

Mdashe said her music drew inspiration from her Xhosa roots, the contrast between classical and street sounds, and her desire to uplift others through her work.

Beyond music, she is also the founder of the Save a Girl Child Foundation, launched on October 23 2023, on her birthday.

The organisation donates sanitary towels and school shoes to pupils in rural communities, aiming to address some of the practical challenges that keep girls out of school.

Mdashe said the foundation was born out of grief following the death of her sister.

“What inspired me to start the foundation was when my sister was killed by her boyfriend.

“I felt so sad, and I thought of other girls out there — ukuba baphila njani.

“The better way for me to support girls was to open my foundation,” she said.

She said the foundation had since become a major focus alongside her music career, with outreach efforts centred on Engcobo’s Entibaneni area.

In March 2025, Leepearl joined Man B Music Entertainment, owned by entrepreneur and entertainer Mlindelwa Tyekana, a move she said helped accelerate her early career growth.

A year later, in April 2026, she signed with Asanda Empires, marking what she believes is another major step forward in her career.

My aspiration in music is to heal people through my sound

Mdashe said she was currently working on a new single ahead of the release of a five-track EP planned for June.

“I’m working on a single for now, but later in June I’m planning to drop my EP, which will be made up of five songs.

“My aspiration in music is to heal people through my sound.

“I want to inspire aspiring musicians from rural towns like Engcobo to be confident, believe in themselves, and know that dreams do come true.”

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