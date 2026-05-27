R&B stars Brian McKnight, SWV and All-4-One heading to SA

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Soul and R&B fans can look forward to being entertained by US singers Brian McKnight and SWV, as well as All-4-One.

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American singers Brian McKnight, SWV and All-4-One are coming to SA in October for the Ultimate R&B Experience Tour.

The award-winning stars will be performing at:

GrandWest Arena in Cape Town on October 28; and

SunBet Arena at Times Square in Pretoria on October 30 and 31.

“We have been in the forefront of soul and R&B concert culture for over 10 years and this year we decided to introduce a new asset in our events calendar called the Ultimate R&B Experience Tour,” Remoakantse Holdings managing director Thabiso Mogashwa told TshisaLIVE.

“For our first edition of the Ultimate R&B Experience Tour we decided to bring out legendary R&B superstars Brian McKnight, All-4-One and SWV.

“We also celebrating 14 years of Remoakantse Holdings this year and our aim is to host 14 concerts in 2026.”

Brian McKnight, All-4-One and SWV are coming to SA. (Supplied)

This week Remoakantse Holdings kick off their Boyz II Men tour at GrandWest Arena on Wednesday, before heading to SunBet Arena on Friday and Saturday.

“The demand for more international stars to perform locally is because of the love for soul and R&B in South Africa. The older generation love live performances. They are an audience that listens to their 80s and 90s soul and R&B. They want nostalgic music,” added Mogashwa.