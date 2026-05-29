Bobby van Jaarsveld brings new music to Buffalo City

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Award-winning singer Bobby van Jaarsveld is set to return to Buffalo City for a live performance at the Umtiza Arts Festival on Saturday, with fans promised a mix of hits and brand-new music.

Van Jaarsveld, whose real name is Pieter van Jaarsveld, has built a successful career in the local music industry, earning multiple awards and nominations for his Afrikaans pop music.

The performance, which takes place at The Venue at Hemingways, forms part of the annual Umtiza Arts Festival and is expected to draw music lovers from across the Eastern Cape.

Festival organiser Jenine Martin said securing Van Jaarsveld’s return to the city was an important moment for both the event and local audiences.

“Bobby has not visited East London (now KuGompo City) for a while. He has recently returned from travelling internationally, and we felt it’s important to put our city on the map and be included on his tour to promote his new single,” said Martin.

“The whole Umtiza Festival continues to grow annually as we aim to appeal to various audiences and address cultural diversity across the city.”

‘My Alles’ is always a hit, and the audience loves it. I have actually just released a new song and can’t wait to share it with the people of East London — Bobby van Jaarsveld

The event is being promoted across several marketing platforms, with tickets available through 043 Events and Webtickets.

Van Jaarsveld said he is looking forward to performing in Buffalo City after a lengthy absence. “I’m extremely excited. I have not performed in East London in a long time,” he said.

Fans attending the show can expect a setlist featuring “some of my new material, as well as old sing-along hits. We will have a good time together and make it one to remember. My Alles is always a hit, and the audience loves it. I have actually just released a new song and can’t wait to share it with the people of East London.”

Van Jaarsveld revealed that his latest music will be released on Friday, meaning audiences in KuGompo City “could be the first to hear it live, so there is a lot of anticipation and excitement”.

Preparing for a live performance involved working closely with his band and keeping a close eye on audience preferences, he said. “I work very closely with my band and do a lot of market research to understand what is current and what the people will enjoy.”

The upcoming performance is especially meaningful, he added. “It’s very special as I have not been to this part of the country in a long time. Performing and seeing my followers in different parts of the country and abroad is always special.

“Come out to sing along and enjoy a great night out. We are ready, so make sure you bring along your dancing shoes.”

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