iVaskom Comedy Show pays homage to King

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Luphelo Kodwa says iVaskom started as a local platform to uplift homegrown comedians.

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In an industry in which funding often makes or breaks a show, the iVaskom Comedy Event has spent the last decade proving that talent and community support can do it alone.

Founded in 2016 by Qonce-born comedian Luphelo Kodwa, iVaskom started as a local platform to uplift homegrown comedians.

More than a decade later, it has grown into one of the Eastern Cape’s most consistent stand-up brands — and it’s done every show without external funding.

True to his roots, Kodwa is taking the 10th anniversary celebrations to Qonce this Friday at the King Club.

He will join a jam-packed line-up including veteran comedian Ta Mrojana, Siya Seya and popular YouTube actors and comedians Phanjile and Liya Nqaba and Ngcaphephe to tickle the funny bones of the audience.

“This milestone means a lot for our industry, especially here in the Eastern Cape.

“For us to have a stand-up comedy event that celebrates 10 years of introducing new acts and working with well-established comedians — and all this was done without funding.

“It has been self-funded for 10 years,” Kodwa said.

iVaskom has hosted comedy shows across SA, but its heart has always been in Buffalo City.

Notable milestones include back-to-back sold-out shows at East London’s Orient Theatre in 2018 and 2019.

More recently, iVaskom packed Hemingways Casino twice in 2023, with each show pulling a full house of 780 people, followed by a sold-out show on Valentine’s Day this year.

Kodwa said what set iVaskom apart was its structure: 98% of the line-up was made up of artists from the Eastern Cape, with just 2% reserved for national comedians.

“The formula keeps local voices front and centre while giving them a chance to share the stage and trade notes with bigger names,” he said.

The 10-year celebrations kicked off on February 14 at Hemingways Casino with a fresh line-up and a fully booked show.

More than just a night of laughs, iVaskom positions itself as a cultural platform that reflects the authentic voices and stories of the Eastern Cape

Kodwa said the plan now was to expand the latest run to more than five shows to enable more Eastern Cape comics to get stage time.

“iVaskom Comedy Show is going back to King, where it all started — iQonce has been the hope of the iVaskom Comedy Show,” he said.

He said over the years, the brand had built a reputation for high-quality entertainment, the discovery of new talent and community engagement.

“More than just a night of laughs, iVaskom positions itself as a cultural platform that reflects the authentic voices and stories of the Eastern Cape.”

With the Buffalo City Metro positioning itself as a tourism and cultural hub, iVaskom is determined to make its 10th year its biggest yet.

Kodwa said the aim was to develop capacity for local comedians and performers, create networking opportunities, provide mentorship through interaction with national artists and promote the participation of young people in the arts.

He said iVaskom provided a positive platform for storytelling and expression, encouraged social cohesion through shared entertainment experiences and built confidence and career pathways for emerging artists

“iVaskom is more than just entertainment — it is a catalyst for cultural development, tourism growth and economic stimulation within the Eastern Cape."

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