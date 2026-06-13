Mzansi performers make their mark at World Cup

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The raunchy R&B beats that have put South African artist Tyla on the global map are a far cry from the heavenly harmonies the Mzansi Youth Choir are known for.

But the fusion of two musical genres at the opening Fifa World Cup match between South Africa and Mexico on Thursday night created a version of the national anthem that reverberated around the globe. The historic performance took place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

It was a daunting task for the choir, who found out only on their way to the airport that they would be performing with Tyla. But they loved every minute of the experience.

“It became such a beautiful rendition of the national anthem,” choir member Simphiwe Nkosi told the Sunday Times. “We felt one with Tyla. The support behind us kept us calm and grounded at all times.”

The six choir members — Nkosi and Keneilwe Melato, Zoliswa Gulwa, ⁠Linda Mlimi, ⁠Mandlenkosi Piliso and ⁠Tshegofatso Madibikany — landed in Los Angeles on June 2.

“We found out on our way to the airport that we were going to be performing with Tyla, so it was a big surprise,” Nkosi said. “It was such an inspiration because Tyla is more or less the same age as we are. Getting a bigger view from a person like her and experiencing such a humble human being was an honour for us, so we were so excited.

We might not have won, but we’re so proud of the team, especially because of what the national anthem means to all of us. Mexico is such a beautiful place with so many beautiful people. It reminded us a bit of South Africa because of how friendly the people were — Simphiwe Nkosi

“Performing at a stadium can swallow the sound, so [it was important] to make sure everything came out clean and smooth.

“Tyla and her team were open to what we were bringing — the Mzansi Youth Choir flavour — and they also gave us what Tyla is all about.”

At the stadium, the choir shared a dressing room with Tyla and got to rub shoulders with the other superstars, including Nigerian hitmaker Burna Boy, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer Shakira, who performed at the opening ceremony.

They watched the match from the dressing room.

“We might not have won, but we’re so proud of the team, especially because of what the national anthem means to all of us,” Nkosi said. “Mexico is such a beautiful place with so many beautiful people. It reminded us a bit of South Africa because of how friendly the people were.”

South African singer, songwriter and dancer Busiswa Gqulu was also among the musicians and creatives flown to the event by the department of sports, arts & culture. She told the Sunday Times it was a last-minute invitation, but she had been happy to heed the call to action.

She and the other South African artists were deployed as ”cultural anchors" at various viewing areas. Gqulu got to perform at a South African exhibition called Ekhaya held at Mexico City’s Aldea Global 2026 from June 10. The show runs until June 21

“Because Bafana Bafana was playing in the opening game, I think it was appropriate that the spirit of South Africa was there, showing who we are,” she said.

Our stand was consistently full, and the live DJ element made it truly South African. People could understand why South African dance music is on top all over the world and why we always make waves — Busiswa Gqulu, singer, songwriter and dancer

“I felt very patriotic. The performances are not about money, as the fees were honestly not great. They were standard for every artist, and they were based on the time you would take out of your schedule to be part of this incredible moment in history. But I felt a deep sense of duty to serve my country, and I was more than happy to take part.”

“Our stand was consistently full, and the live DJ element made it truly South African. People could understand why South African dance music is on top all over the world and why we always make waves.”

DJ Loyd, whose real name is Loyiso Mdebuka, said he was grateful for the relationships he had cultivated through this initiative.

“This event is particularly special because it’s the first time I’ve collaborated with the government,” he said. “Much of the work I’ve done over the years has been self-funded or through partnerships with brands, so for the department to say, ‘We see your work and would like you to represent South Africa on the global stage’ is both humbling and deeply meaningful.”

DJ Sir Vincent recalled meeting the Bafana Bafana team and sharing words of encouragement with them ahead of the game.

“You could genuinely see their passion and determination. They want this not only for themselves but also for all South Africans. They are confident, well-prepared and fully committed,” he said.

“While the first game may not have gone the way everyone had hoped, I believe they will rise to the occasion and show the world the resilience, talent and fighting spirit South Africa is known for.”

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie said in a parliamentary response last month that 20 fans and 20 artists were attending the World Cup as part of a cultural programme run by the department but fully funded by the private sector.

The official list of artists attending the event has not been released. While the department did not respond to questions this week, it is believed that among those who went to the opening match are dancer Percy Letuka, radio presenters Peadon Smith and Motseki Leine, and podcast hosts Luciaan Godfrey and Justice Tshabalala.