Independent and unstoppable: Makhanda muso claims top prize

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For seven years, independent singer, songwriter and producer Ozzie Poro has been building something the music industry did not hand her — a career, a record label and a fanbase, one song, one livestream and one month at a time.

The founder of United Movement Entertainment did not wait for a breakthrough.

She studied digital music composition and production in KuGompo City to sharpen her craft before carving out a career spanning Afro-pop, Amapiano, 3 Step, Gqom and Maskandi.

“It hasn’t been easy,” Poro said.

Over the years, she has worked with producers from across the Eastern Cape and other parts of SA, collaborations she said had helped her grow as an artist, broaden her sound and gain valuable experience.

Ozzie Poro, the founder of United Movement Entertainment (SUPPLIED)

“Throughout my journey, I’ve remained independent, releasing music consistently while building my fan base through social media, live performances and digital streaming platforms,” Poro said.

Her persistence recently paid off when she won the Asanda Empires R20,000 band and artist sponsorship, which she described as a life-changing opportunity.

The competition was launched by Asanda Empires to empower and elevate emerging music talent from the Eastern Cape.

“It is more than just financial support, it’s recognition that my hard work is finally being noticed,” she said.

“The prize will allow me to invest in my music career by improving the quality of my projects and increasing promotion.

“I’ll be shooting the music video for Abalele, a song from my Kuyenyuka EP, which I released last year.

“The EP consists of four beautiful 3 Step songs, and I’m excited to finally bring one of them to life visually.

“This opportunity has renewed my confidence and shown me that I’m on the right path.”

Poro described the sponsorship as a stepping stone in her career and said she planned to continue releasing quality music, growing her audience and making the most of every opportunity.

“I’m excited about the future and determined to build a long-lasting career in the music industry.

“I believe this win has opened new doors, and I’m ready to make the most of them.

“I would like to sincerely thank Asanda Empires for believing in independent artists and for creating opportunities that genuinely change lives.

“I also want to thank everyone who has supported me from day one — my friends, supporters and everyone who streams and shares my music.

“This achievement belongs to all of us.

“I hope my journey encourages other young artists to never give up because, with consistency, patience and faith, anything is possible.

“I am just an independent artist from Makhanda with a big dream, and I will continue releasing a new single every month until the right opportunity comes,” she said.

Asanda Empires head of technology and operations Naledi Zibi said the company wanted to play a role in nurturing local talent.

“We believe in Eastern Cape talent. We want to do our part in supporting its growth given the lack of support from other avenues, including government.

“A win for one is a win for all, and we are very happy to be part of Eastern Cape talent development,” Zibi said.

Reflecting on the challenges of remaining independent, Poro said limited finances had often delayed projects.

“There were times when I had to postpone projects because I simply couldn’t afford them.

“Another challenge has been not having a management team or strong industry connections.

“Releasing new music without regular bookings, radio play or performance opportunities has also been difficult.

“Instead of waiting for opportunities, I decided to create my own platform.

“Since I don’t get booked as often as I’d like, I use TikTok to connect with my audience.

“Every chance I get, I go live to perform my music, engage with my supporters and introduce my songs to new listeners.

“It’s become one of the ways I’ve continued to grow my fan base and keep my dream alive.

“Despite these setbacks, I have never allowed them to stop me.

“Instead, they have motivated me to work harder, stay consistent and continue believing in my dream,” she said.

Poro said she hoped to one day represent the Eastern Cape on bigger stages while expanding United Movement Entertainment and inspiring young people to pursue their dreams regardless of where they come from.

“My passion for music and the love I receive from my supporters keep me going.

“Every message, stream, share and performance reminds me why I started.

“I also want to create a better future for myself and my family.

“I believe every challenge is preparing me for something greater.

“Above all, hope keeps me going.

“I know that one opportunity can change my life, so I continue working hard, trusting the process and never giving up on my dream.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch