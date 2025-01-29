Inside, the new BMW iX offers customers a notably sportier cabin ambience courtesy the M Sport package, which adds M multifunction seats with perforated microfibre/Sensatec (or optional leather upholstery), an M leather steering wheel, a two-tone instrument panel with an M logo, Dark Silver trim, an anthracite headliner, M pedals, and a high-gloss black centre console. Dark Silver trim is also available with the standard interior specification.
Features fitted standard across the iX range include an alarm system, welcome/goodbye animation, Comfort Access, heated front seats and steering wheel, Driving Assistant Plus, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, and a high-output Harman Kardon sound system. The range-topping iX M70 xDrive ups the niceties ante with Integral Active Steering, adaptive two-axle ride level control, BMW 'Iconic Glow' front grille and solar control glazing.
Optional features across all models include a panoramic roof, Clear and Bold interior trim, soft-close doors, seat ventilation, a Heat Comfort package, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, DC charging up to 22kW (standard on the M70 xDrive), and an electric tow hitch.
On the powertrain front, all variants of the new BMW iX feature electric all-wheel drive, with motors on both the front and rear axles. The power electronics have been updated, increasing output across models. The entry-level xDrive45 produces 300kW, an increase of 60kW over the outgoing xDrive40, reducing its 0—100km/h time by 1.0 second to 5.1 seconds. Replacing the xDrive50, the mid-tier xDrive60 now delivers 400kW, up 15kW, with a 0—100km/h time of 4.6 seconds. Both models have a top speed of 200km/h.
Updated BMW iX gets sportier styling and extra performance
Image: Supplied
The all-electric BMW iX has been enhanced with a subtle midlife makeover.
First unveiled in 2021, this Volvo EX90/Audi Q8 E-tron rival has been visually recharged with the addition of a redesigned front grille and bumper, plus a pair of updated headlamp clusters with vertical elements for daytime running lights and turn signals. LED main beams are standard as well as cornering light functionality and new city lights. The rear bumper is revised and, like the front, features a higher proportion of body-colour paint.
Some of the exterior options available include the Munich marque's "Iconic Glow" radiator grille with contour lighting, and a racy M Sport package that adds striking air intakes at the front and vertical reflectors at the rear. Those seeking an extra dose of aggression can likewise opt for the M Sport package Pro (standard on the flagship iX M70 xDrive model), which unlocks dark M Shadow Line headlights and tail light clusters.
The enhanced BMW iX avails seven new paint hues: Arctic Race Blue metallic, Dune Grey metallic, Carbon Black metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic and Space Silver metallic. Completing the makeover is a new range of alloy wheels ranging in size from 21" to 23". The two largest sizes feature integrated foam absorbers for improved noise insulation.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The flagship iX M70 xDrive has a maximum output of 485kW in My Mode Sport, with a peak torque of 1,100Nm with Launch Control activated. It sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds, or 3.5 seconds using the “one-foot rollout” method, and tops out at 250km/h.
This increased in performance is complemented by enhanced battery cell technology, which sees the iX xDrive45’s battery capacity swell 30% to 94.8kWh. The iX xDrive60 and M70 xDrive have usable battery capacities of 109.1kWh and 108.9kWh, respectively.
BMW has likewise added new inverter technology; a move that improves power density and energy transfer efficiency from the battery to the motors. Combined with a higher battery capacity in the xDrive45 and other efficiency measures, this results in up to 40% more range, depending on the model. The iX xDrive60 now has a WLTP range of 563-701km, while the xDrive45 achieves 490-602km and the M70 xDrive reaches 521-600km.
The iX xDrive45 now supports DC fast charging at up to 175kW, while the xDrive60 and M70 xDrive can charge at up to 195kW. Optimised battery preconditioning and heat pump integration improve efficiency while charging current control has been refined to maximise high-capacity charging. A release button has been added to the charging socket.
Image: Supplied
Alternating current can be charged with a maximum power of 22kW. In addition, the iX is suitable for the Plug and Charge Multi Contract function. The Connected Home Charging option enables solar- and load-optimised charging as well as cost-optimised charging based on a dynamic electricity tariff. The range also includes the new BMW Wallbox Plus.
For a sharper driving experience, the new BMW iX range features a revised chassis and suspension setup adjusted to suit the increased power and optimised battery technology. A hydraulic rear axle support bearing enhances both handling and ride comfort. Efficiency upgrades come from optimised wheel bearings and low rolling resistance tyres rated A+.
The suspension system includes a double-wishbone front axle, a five-link rear axle, and electric steering with Servotronic and variable ratio. The iX M70 xDrive further adds electronically controlled shock absorbers, M-specific tuning, anti-roll bars, Integral Active Steering, and a sports brake system with red calipers. All models now come standard with Hill Descent Control (HDC) and the option to deactivate Dynamic Stability Control (DSC).
BMW South Africa said the refreshed iX range will be available locally from the third quarter of the year. Pricing will confirmed closer to the time.
