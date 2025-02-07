The new seventh-generation (T7) Volkswagen Transporter range will arrive in South Africa during the second half of 2025.
Sharing its rugged underpinnings with the current-generation Ford Transit and Tourneo, customers will be able to choose between five different variants including the Kombi, Kombi Style, Crew Bus, Panel Van and Pick Up.
In the metal, the new Transporter measures 5,050mm in the short-wheelbase version, 146mm longer than the model it replaces, with a wheelbase extended by 97mm to 3,100mm. A long-wheelbase variant adds 400mm, bringing the total length to 5,450mm. The dropside version — set for local release in 2026 — comes standard with the long-wheelbase. Across all models, the exterior width (excluding mirrors) has increased by 128mm to 2,032mm.
Volkswagen Transporter to launch locally in second half of 2025
Image: Supplied
The new seventh-generation (T7) Volkswagen Transporter range will arrive in South Africa during the second half of 2025.
Sharing its rugged underpinnings with the current-generation Ford Transit and Tourneo, customers will be able to choose between five different variants including the Kombi, Kombi Style, Crew Bus, Panel Van and Pick Up.
In the metal, the new Transporter measures 5,050mm in the short-wheelbase version, 146mm longer than the model it replaces, with a wheelbase extended by 97mm to 3,100mm. A long-wheelbase variant adds 400mm, bringing the total length to 5,450mm. The dropside version — set for local release in 2026 — comes standard with the long-wheelbase. Across all models, the exterior width (excluding mirrors) has increased by 128mm to 2,032mm.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen says the T7 also offers a significantly larger interior volume than its predecessors. The maximum width between the wheel housings has increased by 148mm to 1,392mm. Short-wheelbase models feature a load compartment length of 2,602mm — 61mm longer than before — while the long-wheelbase version extends to 3,002mm.
When it comes to load-lugging, all versions of the T7 range are designed to match their load capacity with their payload, which now reaches 1.33 tonnes. For heavier needs, certain variants can tow up to 2.8 tonnes, an increase from the previous model’s 2.5-tonne limit. The roof load capacity has also improved, rising from 150kg to 170kg.
Image: Supplied
All Transporter variants are powered by the German carmaker’s new 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel (TDI) engine available in three states of tune: 81kW, 110kW and 125kW. The latter is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a choice of front- or 4Motion all-wheel drive (derivative dependent). All-wheel-drive is also optional on 110kW variants.
Depending on the model derivative, customers can expect a greater array of standard features built into the T7 compared with the outgoing T6.1. Some of these include LED headlights with light assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 12" digital instrument cluster, a 13" infotainment system (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a multifunction steering wheel, keyless start system, rain sensor, lane assist with lane keeping system, front assist automatic emergency braking system and dynamic road sign display. The panel van is also equipped with a partition as standard.
Image: Supplied
Cabin ergonomics have also been streamlined. Operation of the electronic parking brake has been moved to the dash panel, freeing more space in the footwell for through-cab access to the rear (depending on derivative and partition type). The selector lever for the automatic gearbox now takes the form of a steering column switch.
As before, the gear lever for the manual gearbox (standard on 81kW/110kW versions) is located in the centre console. The automatic versions have two cup holders in this location; this compartment can be closed with a shutter. There are additional cup holders and practical stowage compartments for items of all sorts in the upper dash panel.
Final local pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the vehicle's launch date.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos