New Nissan Magnite Move is here to serve South Africa

Standard creature comforts include automatic air-conditioning, electric windows, remote central locking, rear park sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and a full-size spare wheel. Safety is also a priority, with dual airbags and ABS brakes (with EBD) designed to safeguard drivers and cargo from the unexpected while navigating South Africa’s roads. Additionally, with 205mm of ground clearance and a reinforced body structure, the Magnite Move is built to handle challenging road conditions such as potholes and ill-maintained surfaces.

The Magnite Move rides on a set of 16" steel wheels shod with high-profile 195/60 tyres.