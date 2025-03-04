These were SA’s best selling cars in February

New vehicle sales saw another healthy uptick last month to 47,978 units, a gain of 7.3% compared to February 2024. It followed a 10.4% gain in January. It showed reassurance that positive growth may be possible for the automotive industry this year, said Wesbank.
“New vehicle sales have shown growth year-on-year since October. Year-to-date sales growth for 2025 sit at 9.5% to 94,968 units, contrary to forecasts of continued slow growth,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at Wesbank.
A notable trend in the market is the entry of lower segments in the top 10 rankings, with brands such as Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra and Chery gaining traction, said Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada).
“This shift suggests affordability is playing a key role in driving unit sales, enabling consumers who previously could not afford a new vehicle to enter the market. Additionally, a 0.25% decrease in interest rates at the end of January and speculation over a potential VAT increase may have encouraged some buyers to expedite their purchases.”
Last month’s growth was driven by the passenger car segment, which saw a 17% year-on-year increase to 33,757 units. As per the recent trend, sales of light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, declined 11.3% to 11,802 units compared to February 2024. The Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max all placed in the top five sellers, however.
BEST SELLING BRANDS FEBRUARY 2025
- Toyota - 11,743
- Suzuki - 6,044
- Volkswagen Group - 5,249
- Hyundai - 3,074
- Ford - 2,900
- Isuzu Motors - 2,298
- Chery - 1,924
- GWM - 1,713
- Mahindra - 1,610
- Nissan - 1,497
- Kia - 1,491
- Renault - 1,466
- BMW Group - 1,256
- Omoda and Jaecoo - 722
- Stellantis - 501
TOP 30 SELLING MODELS FEBRUARY 2025
- Toyota Hilux - 2,683
- Suzuki Swift - 2,351
- VW Polo Vivo - 2,187
- Ford Ranger - 2,168
- Isuzu D-Max - 1,924
- Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,435
- Toyota Starlet - 1,279
- Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,253
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,147
- Suzuki Fronx - 1,123
- Toyota Starlet Cross - 1,003
- Haval Jolion - 982
- Toyota Urban Cruiser - 875
- Kia Sonet - 873
- VW Polo - 832
- Nissan Magnite - 808
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 763
- Renault Kwid - 750
- Mahindra 3X0 - 657
- Toyota Hi-Ace - 634
- Toyota Fortuner - 634
- Suzuki Ertiga - 627
- Omoda C5 - 552
- Toyota Vitz - 551
- Toyota Land Cruiser pick-up - 534
- Toyota Rumion - 482
- VW T-Cross - 462
- Hyundai Exter - 428
- Nissan Navara - 412
- Renault Kiger - 400
Toyota maintained its top spot but Suzuki took over from Volkswagen for the second consecutive month as SA’s second best selling brand in February.
Led by 2,351 sales of the new generation Swift, making it the country’s best selling passenger car, Suzuki sold 6,044 vehicles to comfortably outperform VW’s 5,249 sales.
The Suzuki Fronx and Ertiga, also imported from India like the Swift, recorded strong sales to consolidate the brand’s healthy showing.
Toyota led the market with 11,743 units in February, with the Hilux bakkie s the country’s top selling model. Its Corolla Cross, Starlet, Starlet Cross, Urban Cruiser and Hi-Ace minibus also placed in the top 20 sellers.
Volkswagen’s top seller was the Polo Vivo on 2,187 units, with the Polo and T-Cross the other VWs placing in the top 30 last month.
Chinese vehicles continued their strong showing with cars such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion and Omoda C5.
