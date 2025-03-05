New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two muscles into Mzansi

The vehicle also incorporates the 6D Dynamics suspension system, which combines hydraulic interlinked dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control. This minimises pitch and roll, maintaining a near-level body stance during sharp cornering, hard acceleration and braking. It also enhances grip, comfort and overall refinement.
For performance customisation, the Range Rover Sport SV includes an illuminated SV Mode button. A short press activates SV Mode, optimising the suspension, powertrain, steering, transmission and Active Exhaust for peak performance. A long press opens the Configurable Dynamics menu, allowing drivers to fine-tune settings to their preference.
Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two pricing starts at R3,971,500.
Seven months after its global debut, the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two has reached SA.
Blending tar-ripping performance and high street style in equal amounts, the dynamic flagship SUV model is offered in a choice of four unique design curations.
Blue Nebula features a matt finish inspired by the North Atlantic coast, with a hint of green and a colour-shifting effect. This includes a Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack, a painted carbon-fibre bonnet, 23" forged black alloy wheels and Blue Nebula brake calipers. The interior has SV Performance Seats in Light Cloud/Ebony Windsor leather.
Next in line sees a Marl Grey Gloss exterior paired with a Gloss Carbon Twill exterior pack, an Exposed Carbon Twill bonnet and 23" Carbon Gloss wheels with Sunrise Copper calipers. The luxurious interior is home to Rosewood and Ebony Windsor leather.
The third option includes a Sunrise Copper Satin exterior finish with a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, a painted carbon fibre bonnet and 23" forged black alloy wheels with red anodised calipers. The seats are upholstered in Ebony Windsor leather.
The fourth option features a Ligurian Black Gloss exterior with a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, an exposed carbon fibre bonnet and 23" Carbon Gloss wheels offset by Nano Yellow calipers. The interior includes Cinder and Ebony in Knit and Ultrafabrics PU.
Clients can choose alternative wheels, including 22" Diamond-Turned alloy wheels with Satin Dark Grey contrast and different brake caliper colours. Each SV Edition Two can be ordered with a body-coloured roof, new Satin Forged Carbon Fibre Pack or a Twill Carbon Fibre Pack based on the exterior paint finish.
The interior of all SV Edition Two curations can be customised with Satin Forged Carbon Fibre trim finishes to match the exterior or Twill Carbon Fibre trim finishes with matching carbon fibre seat backs. Every SV Edition Two comes with Body and Soul Seats and the option of Knit and Ultrafabrics PU or Windsor leather.
Power is provided by a BMW M-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. Making 467kW and 750Nm of torque, it will propel the SV Edition Two from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 290km/h.
To keep the impressive straight-line performance in check, customers can spec an optional Carbon Ceramic Braking system, featuring SV-exclusive eight-piston Brembo front calipers and 440mm front brake discs, the largest in the automotive industry.
