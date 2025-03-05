The rear end of the Sportback and Sedan feature a sportier bumper design and a diffuser inspired by Audi's RS models. An S Line kit is fitted as standard and bolts on a set of 18" alloy wheels shod with low-profile 225/40 rubber. It also adds dynamic turn signals and a panoramic glass sunroof. A wide variety of attention-grabbing exterior paint colours are available in the new A3 range including District Green, Ascari Blue and Progressive Red.
The A3 interior makeover is an equally subtle affair with updates coming in the form of a redesigned shift knob, re-profiled air vents, new decorative fabric inlays and interior lighting that adds accents to the doors and footwell. The centre console has been upgraded and features cupholders and an armrest that adjusts in length and angle.
As is the case with the exterior, the S Line kit adds to the interior an array of additional niceties. These include a convenience key, ambient lighting package plus, a flat-bottomed sports steering wheel, sports seats, Audi virtual cockpit and a Sonos 3D sound system. Driver aids consist of lane departure warning and parking assist with parking aid plus.
New Audi A3 and RS3 local pricing announced
Image: Supplied
The revitalised fourth-generation Audi A3 range has arrived in South Africa. Revealed in March 2024, the update debuts revised exterior styling and a mildly overhauled interior.
Sportback and Sedan models stand out with a new hexagonal, frameless single frame radiator grille that is flatter and wider than before. This feature is complemented by larger side air intakes and a more pronounced front spoiler for a noticeably sportier look. Other innovations include new customisable daytime running lights in the standard LED headlamps. Via the MMI system they offer the option of two selectable light signatures.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Positioned above the A3 S line model is the Black Edition, identifiable by darkened exterior trim (grille/Audi rings/side mirrors), black 18" alloy wheels and UV-busting privacy glass.
For the time being, Audi South Africa will offer the facelifted A3 exclusively with the 1.5l 35 TFSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 110kW and 250Nm of torque. It comes meshed to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid system. More potent derivatives are expected to reach our shores later in the year.
Image: Supplied
RS3 Sportback and Sedan
At the sharp end of the new Audi A3 range are the upgraded RS3 Sportback and Sedan.
Headlining the revision is a new front-end design featuring a broader, flatter singleframe radiator grille. This impressive structure is bordered by a new pair of functional side air intakes with vertical black blades and a more aggressive three-aperture front splitter that spans the breadth of the vehicle. You'll also spot upgraded headlamp clusters, the top of which sport new LED daytime running lights with a unique checkered flag pattern.
Image: Supplied
The rear of the fastest A3 model harbours more motorsport-devised styling chops in the form of vertical side reflectors and a new RS-specific diffuser with a red reflector down its centre. The latter is framed by two large oval RS exhaust tailpipe finishers. Audi has also installed a fresh set of tail light clusters equipped with a refreshed graphic: arrows that dynamically light up from inside to out with the coming home/leaving home function.
Matte-black 19" aluminium cast wheels with a 5-Y-spoke design are fitted as standard on the RS3 and come wrapped in new C-rated tyres, which Audi say enhance everyday comfort and offer higher lateral support. Stickier Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres are optional. The colour palette expands to include new metallic paints Ascari Blue and Progressive Red, and, for the first time, Daytona Gray in a stealthy matte finish.
Image: Supplied
The interiors of the RS3 twins have been similarly updated for a racier appearance. There's a new steering wheel with a sportier look and flattened top/bottom plus the option of supportive RS bucket seats upholstered in honeycomb-stitched Dinamica microfibre and Pearl Nappa leather.
Other highlights include enhanced ambient/contour lighting and an Audi virtual cockpit plus with updated RS displays and graphics.
Beneath the bonnet resides the same legendary 294kW/500Nm 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged engine used in the outgoing model. Though the unit offers unchanged straight-line performance (bank on 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h), it exhales through a modified exhaust system that features a new variable flap control designed to broadcast a fruitier timbre between 2,200rpm and 3,500rpm.
Image: Supplied
Handling prowess has been sharpened courtesy of a revised algorithm used for controlling the vehicle's torque splitter, electronic stability control, wheel-selective torque control (brake torque vectoring) and the adaptive dampers of the RS sport suspension. The updated software also helps to decrease understeer at the limit while making it easier to incite oversteer.
The tweaks allowed Audi Sport racing and development driver Frank Stippler to steer the new Audi RS3 to a class lap record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a time of 7:33.123 — that's more than five seconds quicker than the rival BMW M2.
Later this year, the RS3 models will be supplemented with the S3 Sportback and Sedan.
Pricing:
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway Plan service and maintenance plan.
