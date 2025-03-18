Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider

By Ignition TV - 19 March 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the Isuzu D-Max X-Rider. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Bail hearing for SASSA officials accused of fraud postponed to April 1
The Isuzu X-Rider