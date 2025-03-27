Ford South Africa rolls out Ranger Plug-in Hybrid production

Ford South Africa has commenced full-scale production of the Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) at its Silverton manufacturing plant. The locally produced model is designated for global export and forms part of Ford’s broader sustainability strategy.

“The addition of the hi-tech new Ranger PHEV to our production portfolio is an important milestone in Ford’s manufacturing history in South Africa,” said Ockert Berry, vice-president of operations.

Silverton serves as the global production hub for the Ranger PHEV and conventional Ranger models, which are exported to more than 100 markets. The plug-in hybrid variant is scheduled to launch in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

It features a 2.3l EcoBoost engine paired with a 75kW electric motor and an 11.8kWh battery. The vehicle maintains a towing capacity of 3,500kg and introduces Pro Power Onboard, a system that enables it to function as a mobile power source for tools and appliances.