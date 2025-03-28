Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV on the Omoda and Jaecoo Safari Drive

By Ignition TV - 28 March 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe and a group of international motoring media as they explore the scenic Garden Route in a convoy of hybrid models from Omoda and Jaecoo in a bid to find out how far you can go on a single tank of fuel.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Omoda & Jaecoo hybrid roadtrip
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for the World Cup