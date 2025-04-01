Motoring

These were the best sellers as SA new-car sales surged in March

Toyota maintains a strong lead but Volkswagen has been knocked off its throne as South Africa's second most popular brand

By Denis Droppa - 01 April 2025
Toyota retained its position as South Africa’s favourite brand with 11,660 units.
Sales of new vehicles surged in March, signalling increased consumer confidence in South Africa.

Motor industry umbrella body Naamsa reported 49,493 sales last month, a 12.5% increase over March 2024. Passenger cars led the charge, soaring by 25.3% to 33,447 units, driven by robust consumer demand and a stable lending environment, said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“The automotive sector benefited from stable inflation at 3.2% year-on-year in February and earlier monetary easing, which supported consumer confidence and vehicle financing,” he said.

Sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses, at 13,328 units, were 8.4% down. Medium trucks declined 1.8% to 696 units and heavy trucks were down 0.5% to 2,022.

Export sales were 39,477 vehicles last month, a 31.1% increase over March 2024. The growth coincided with this week’s US presidential announcement threatening the future of South African exports, underscoring the sector’s ability to withstand geopolitical shifts, said Mabasa.

Toyota remained the top-selling domestic brand in March with 11,660 units, but Suzuki overtook Volkswagen in second place.

TOP 15 SELLING BRANDS IN MARCH

  1. Toyota - 11,660
  2. Suzuki Auto - 5,284
  3. Volkswagen group - 4,913
  4. Hyundai - 3,103
  5. Ford - 2,907
  6. Isuzu - 2,759
  7. Nissan - 2,303
  8. Mahindra - 2,253
  9. GWM - 2,066
  10. Chery - 1,902
  11. Kia - 1,402
  12. Renault - 1,402
  13. BMW group - 1,337
  14. Omoda and Jaecoo - 806
  15. Mercedes-Benz - 563

TOP 30 SELLING MODELS

  1. Toyota Hilux - 2,923
  2. Isuzu D-Max - 2,250
  3. VW Polo Vivo - 1,703
  4. Suzuki Swift - 1,608
  5. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,570
  6. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,344
  7. Nissan Magnite - 1,223
  8. Mahindra Scorpion Pik-Up - 1,215
  9. Haval Jolion - 1,102
  10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,102
  11. Toyota Starlet - 1,075
  12. Suzuki Fronx - 1,052
  13. Toyota Starlet Cross - 957
  14. VW Polo - 932
  15. Nissan Navara - 835
  16. Kia Sonet - 817
  17. Toyota Fortuner - 793
  18. Mahindra XUV 3XO - 774
  19. Suzuki Ertiga - 749
  20. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 706
  21. Renault Kwid - 572
  22. Toyota Hi-Ace - 569
  23. Omoda C5 - 559
  24. Suzuki Baleno - 504
  25. Toyota Prado - 495
  26. Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up - 476
  27. VW T-Cross - 468
  28. VW Polo Sedan - 423
  29. Hyundai Exter - 421
  30. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 420

 

