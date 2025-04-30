Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW M3 Touring

By Ignition TV - 30 April 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Gugu Masuku as he test drives the rapid BMW M3 Touring. 

2025 BMW M3 Touring