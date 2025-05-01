Futuristic Omoda C3 set to shake up South African roads

Chery subsidiary Omoda will expand its offering in South Africa next year with the launch of the C3, a compact crossover that will be offered alongside the popular C5 and the larger C9.
The futuristic Omoda C3 had its global preview at the Auto Shanghai motor show taking place this week, ahead of its showroom launch in October.
Offering a blend of bold styling, advanced technology and dynamic performance, Omoda’s smallest car will be available in both petrol and new-energy vehicle (NEV) powertrains.
Omoda says the C3 is a crossover designed for Gen Z, the people born between 1997 and 2012. It has what the Chinese firm describes as a “striking, cyber-inspired design that draws inspiration from lightning, merging cyber-futuristic sharpness with deconstructed lines and electric energy”.
The body is sculpted with sharp, geometric lines reminiscent of interstellar battleships, says Omoda.
“With the Omoda C3, we’ve moved beyond design trends to create a new visual language that speaks to a generation shaped by technology, individuality and bold self-expression,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager for Omoda & Jaecoo SA. “It’s more than a car, it’s a statement of where mobility, art and innovation converge.”
The futuristic theme continues inside the C3’s cabin, which has been styled as a futuristic command centre. Drawing inspiration from aviation, it features fighter jet-style instrumentation, mechanical switchgear and an immersive cockpit experience designed for the modern driver.
The company hasn’t confirmed detailed technical information but Chery offers petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains in its stable. More details about the Omoda C3 will be made known closer to the launch date.
Omoda is the luxury sub-brand of the Chery and was introduced in South Africa in 2023. Its C5 midsize crossover has become one of the country’s best-selling Chinese cars and was joined by the larger and more luxurious C9 in 2024.
Later this year the range will be bolstered with the C7 midsize SUV and a plug-in hybrid version of the C9.
Futuristic Omoda C3 set to shake up South African roads
The design of the smallest Omoda is inspired by interstellar battleships
