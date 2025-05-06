BMW X3 named 2025 South African Car of the Year

BMW has taken top honours in the 2025 South African Car of the Year awards, with its X3 SUV securing the overall title.

Judged by a panel of local motoring journalists over two days of rigorous testing in March, the X3 edged ahead of a strong field to claim the win — the first time this particular model has earned the distinction.

The win also marks back-to-back victories for the German manufacturer, which walked away with the 2024 title for its flagship 7 Series. BMW now extends its record as the most awarded brand in the competition’s history, with its first win going as far back as 1988 with the 735i.