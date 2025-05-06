BMW X3 named 2025 South African Car of the Year
BMW has taken top honours in the 2025 South African Car of the Year awards, with its X3 SUV securing the overall title.
Judged by a panel of local motoring journalists over two days of rigorous testing in March, the X3 edged ahead of a strong field to claim the win — the first time this particular model has earned the distinction.
The win also marks back-to-back victories for the German manufacturer, which walked away with the 2024 title for its flagship 7 Series. BMW now extends its record as the most awarded brand in the competition’s history, with its first win going as far back as 1988 with the 735i.
Assembled locally at BMW’s Rosslyn plant near Tshwane, the latest X3 was recognised for its balance of refinement, digital features and relative value for money. Judges also highlighted the model’s design and the strength of its local manufacturing as key factors in its strong performance.
Second place went to Suzuki’s fourth-generation Swift. The compact hatchback, a mainstay in the South African market for several generations, was lauded for its improvements over the outgoing model — particularly in terms of standard safety features like six airbags across the range.
Rounding out the top three was the new BMW M5. The latest version of Munich's performance sedan now incorporates hybrid technology, giving it the ability to run on electric power alone in certain conditions, while retaining its twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The M5 also picked up the Jurors’ Choice award, a special recognition voted on by the panel for standout vehicles.
Category winners were also announced as part of the awards. These included:
Budget: Suzuki Swift
Family: Volkswagen Tiguan
Premium: BMW X3
Executive: BMW 5 Series (G60)
Adventure utility: Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (J250)
Performance: BMW M5
The Tiguan led the Family category, with jurors noting its updated packaging and features that are typically reserved for more premium segments, such as massaging seats.
BMW also took the Executive category with its new 5 Series, which was praised for its driving dynamics and cabin quality.
Toyota, meanwhile, claimed the Adventure Utility class with its latest Land Cruiser Prado. The model was credited for improving both comfort and off-road capability compared with its predecessor.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO was voted the winner of the 2025 Motor Enthusiast ‘People’s Choice’ award. Decided by public vote, the compact SUV stood out for its design, fuel efficiency and list of standard features.