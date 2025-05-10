Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.
The 12-race series will run at six Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar and the grid is expected to have six to eight teams with two riders each.
“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,” Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.
“With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage.”
The teams will be supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.
Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026
Image: Supplied
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger motorcycles at Grands Prix in Europe and North America.
Riders will be given race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide bagger motorcycles, which are touring-style bikes designed for long-distance riding.
The 12-race series will run at six Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar and the grid is expected to have six to eight teams with two riders each.
“This is a bold new step for Harley-Davidson's global racing ambitions,” Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement.
“With this new series, we're excited to bring a new form of racing to the world stage.”
The teams will be supported by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos