At one point in histor,y the BMW line-up was accounted for by three numbers. Nowadays there is a BMW model for every digit except nine — including a raft of X-badged models fitting into the crossover and SUV genres.
The original 1 Series was launched locally in 2004. It was regarded as something of an oddity. With dinky looks and a snug interior as a consequence of its rear-wheel drive layout, the model was less practical than front-wheel drive rivals such as the Audi A3.
But in typical BMW fashion, the 1 Series was the driving enthusiasts’ choice, particularly when ordered in derivatives such as the potent 130i powered by a six-cylinder.
When the follow-up generation came in 2011, it retained the rear-wheel drive layout, while the design became more polarising. Some likened the front-end to the face of a beaver while the rear appeared to imitate the Volkswagen Polo of the era.
The facelift remedied the stylistic misgivings, with a more cohesive and substantial redesign. The third-generation 1 Series changed the recipe, adopting a front-wheel drive platform. It traded dynamic prowess for a more practical interior package, with greater cabin space and a more capacious boot.
The rationale behind the shift was that the 1 Series demographic had evolved, placing less of a priority on the engagement afforded by rear-wheel driving characteristics.
FIRST DRIVE | New BMW 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupé prove compact sophisticates
Based on the same platform as this iteration 1 Series, BMW developed the 2 Series Gran Coupé, offering a more glamorous aesthetic.
This week the Bavarian marque introduced the fourth-generation 1 Series to South Africa, which wears the internal designation of F70, as well as the second iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupé, coded F74.
The new 1 Series is a significant model for BMW. It is the entry-point to the range and the manufacturer says it still accounts for significant volumes — despite the rise of more versatile (and pricier) options such as the X1. More than 3-million 1 Series units were sold since 2004.
Visually the latest 1 Series is a sleeker, more aerodynamic evolution of the original. It has that traditionally lengthy BMW bonnet with a pert backside. Note the “iconic glow” illuminated kidney grilles, slit-eyed LED headlamps and faux diffuser-like rear lower inserts with concealed exhaust tips. The new selection of aluminium alloys are made from recycled materials.
It is clear that BMW still envisages the 1 Series as ideal for a youthful, expressive set, judging from the striking colour options on offer. This includes a shade bordering on shocking pink.
Stylistically the 2 Series Gran Coupé is identical from the front and all the way to the C-pillar, where it swaps the hatched rump for a fastback-like tail. It is also set apart by frameless windows.
Inside the new compact models adhere to textbook BMW prescriptions: a compact, chunky three-spoke steering wheel, driver-angled central fascia and simple, easy-to-navigate cockpit layout.
The BMW Operating System 9 infotainment set-up runs Android-based software, with a curved display screen. Large icons and straightforward menus makes it user-friendly. Optional assistance features include a semi-autonomous parking assistant that can be operated remotely, via smartphone, on the My BMW app.
Prospective customers may also observe an omission on the tailgate of the new 1 Series. No longer is there a small “i” to suffix the numeric title — by now you should know that fuel injection is a given. The small “i” will instead apply exclusively to the electric models. the 1 Series is the first new BMW to adopt this refreshed nomenclature.
The grade walk for the models is simple: Base, Pure Design and M Sport.
There are two engine derivatives: a 1.5l three-cylinder or 2.0l four-cylinder, both turbocharged-petrol.
We started our day with the M135 (2.0l) with its appropriately sporty exterior outfit and racy cabin theme. It starts up with a bass-rich engine note and under hard acceleration produces a decent timbre.
The all-wheel drive M135 (233kW/400Nm) is rapid, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.9 seconds. It offers confidence-inspiring punch for overtaking on the N3 freeway, as we learnt.
Climbing into the 218 (1.5l) presented an expected contrast — but the motor is not what you would call underpowered in relation to similar entry-level peers.
The 115kW/230Nm unit offers a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 8.5 seconds — perfectly adequate for safe freeway merging. It enabled leisurely cruising through the Free State on our launch drive route.
Both models use seven-speed, dual-clutch automatics; a switch from the eight-speed torque-converter previously deployed.
Pricing ranges between R713,395 to R982,768 for the 1 Series. The 2 Series Gran Coupé kicks off at R733,559 and tops out at R1,043,100.
