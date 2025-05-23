Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV speaks to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi

By Ignition TV - 23 May 2025

Join Ignition TV as they chat to WesBank CEO Ghana Msibi about South Africa’s strong new vehicle sales growth in early 2025, the impact of Chinese carmakers on established brands and the challenges limiting local EV adoption.

