New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW

BMW has given us the official lowdown on its new M2 CS.
Shown in the metal at the 2025 Villa d'Este concours, the flagship model is 30kg lighter than your regular M2, thanks to the liberal use of gravity-cheating materials.
The coupé's roof, side mirrors, boot lid with its distinctive ducktail spoiler and rear diffusor are hewn out of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Throw in a gorgeous set of matt gold-bronze forged M light-alloy wheels (19" front, 20" rear) and you get a sports car that tips the scales at under the 1,700kg mark.
Up front you'll find the M2 CS wears a newly sculpted bumper home to a CS-specific kidney grill, pronounced front splitter and optimised air inlets. These help oxygenate what is perhaps the vehicle's most important feature: a specially tuned S58 3.0l turbocharged straight-six engine making 390kW at 6,250rpm and 650Nm from 2,650rpm to 5,730rpm.
Sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission (with Drivelogic) and M Sport differential, BMW said the M2 CS will hurtle from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds and (thanks to the standard M Driver’s Package) reach a limited top speed of 302km/h.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
The formidable units exhales through a standard M-specific exhaust system fitted with electrically controlled flaps and the four exhaust pipes finished in matt black. However, customers have the option of upgrading to a lighter but notably more rambunctious M Performance silencer system with carbon and titanium tailpipe trims. The carmaker said it generates a "racing-car sound guaranteed to stir the emotions". Worth it, we think.
A CS wouldn't be a CS without a thorough chassis fettling, and that's exactly what this M2 gets. Ride height has been lowered by 8mm while the springs, dampers and control systems have all received bespoke tuning.
BMW said the modifications improve driving dynamics significantly in all scenarios, including under extremely hard driving which, let's face it, most owners are probably going to indulge in on a regular basis (responsibly, we hope).
The mapping of the coupé's Dynamic Stability Control and M Dynamic Mode have also been optimised precisely to meet the demands of driving on the race track.
Image: SUPPLIED
For optimal stopping power the M2 CS is fitted with an M Compound braking system with red brake callipers as standard, with a carbon ceramic package available as a cost option.
Though the vehicle is shod with track tyres from the factory (275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear), owners can choose to specify their car with a more aggressive ultra-track tyre or a standard sport tyre engineered for everyday liveability.
The circuit-focussed CS vibes continue on inside the cabin where you will find exclusive features such as an M Alcantara steering wheel with a red centre mark and CFRP paddles, a lightweight CFRP centre console, M carbon bucket seats with an illuminated CS logo, door sill plates with M2 CS lettering and illuminated door trim panels with CS lettering.
Finishing things off is an M Anthracite headlining and M Carbon Fibre trim elements.
Image: SUPPLIED
Equipment levels are generous and include two-zone automatic climate control, comfort access, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, head-up display and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with a BMW Maps navigation system.
You also get the BMW Curved Display that combines a 14.9" digital instrument cluster with a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system packed with an array of M-specific readouts including shift lights, vehicle setup, tyre condition, an M drift analyser and M lap timer. Lots to keep you entertained.
Set to be produced in limited numbers, the new BMW M2 CS will be available in SA from the second quarter of 2026 with pricing to be confirmed closer to the time.
