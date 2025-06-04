On the more sensible end of the spectrum, the GT 63 S E Performance also offers an electric-only range of up to 13km, thanks to its F1-derived 400V, 6.1kWh battery. Connected to a 3.7kW onboard charger, it can be recharged using a household socket, wall box or public charging station.
Adding more clever tech into the mix is the AMG Dynamic Select system, offering eight driving modes: Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Slippery, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual. These can be selected via the AMG button and central display on the centre console or through the AMG steering wheel controls. Each mode tweaks the behaviour of the powertrain, gearbox, steering, damping, and exhaust note. Drivers can also toggle between four levels of energy recuperation — one of which allows for near ‘one-pedal’ driving.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé lands in South Africa
Image: Supplied
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé is now officially available in South Africa.
Recently seen flexing its muscle at the 2025 Simola Hillclimb in Knysna — where it claimed class honours in the road and supercar category — this German bahn-stormer is driven by a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine producing 450kW and 850Nm, paired with a 150kW/320Nm electric motor.
Combined, the powertrain delivers a staggering 600kW and 1,420Nm of torque. This is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmission and fully variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ system. Mercedes-AMG claims a 0—100km/h sprint time of just 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 320km/h.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Other performance-focused features include active aerodynamic aids, such as a deployable rear spoiler and a concealed underbody flap that improve downforce at speed. AMG Active Ride Control with semiactive roll stabilisation and rear-axle steering further boost agility and stability across various driving conditions.
Braking duties are handled by a ceramic high-performance composite system: six-piston fixed calipers and 420mm rotors up front, and single-piston floating calipers with 380mm discs at the rear. Wrapping these are 20" AMG 10-spoke alloy wheels fitted with high-performance tyres (295/35 front and 305/35 rear), with forged 21" wheels available as an option.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the GT 63 S E Performance is as luxurious as it is potent. Standard features include a fully digital instrument cluster, an 11.9" portrait-orientated touchscreen running the latest MBUX infotainment system, and exclusive AMG Performance and Track Pace apps for telemetry and lap-time logging.
Occupants are treated to Nappa leather sports seats, carbon-fibre interior trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an ergonomic AMG Performance multifunction steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and active steering and lane-keeping assist.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupé is priced from R4,369,287, which includes a standard five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan.
