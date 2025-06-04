The vehicle is fitted with Hyundai’s SmartSense driver assistance suite which includes features such as driver attention warning, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance (including junction assist), lane-follow assist and a rear occupant alert.
The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is available at local dealerships, priced at R1,249,900.
The purchase includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan, and an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the hybrid battery.
New Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid arrives in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Hyundai has introduced the new Santa Fe Hybrid to the South African market.
The seven-seater SUV is powered by a 1.6l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 44kW electric motor, delivering a combined output of 175kW and 367Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Regenerative braking is adjustable via steering-mounted paddles, allowing drivers to modify the braking force based on preference.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai claims an average fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions rated at 166g/km. The Santa Fe Hybrid has a reported top speed of 190km/h, though no official 0–100km/h time has been provided.
Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, dual wireless charging pads, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, synthetic leather upholstery, ambient lighting and a heated steering wheel.
A Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control and dual electric sunroof are also included.
Image: Supplied
The vehicle is fitted with Hyundai’s SmartSense driver assistance suite which includes features such as driver attention warning, blind-spot monitoring with collision avoidance, forward collision avoidance (including junction assist), lane-follow assist and a rear occupant alert.
The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is available at local dealerships, priced at R1,249,900.
The purchase includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a six-year/90,000km service plan, and an eight-year/160,000km warranty on the hybrid battery.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos