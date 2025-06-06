Finished in Zinc Grey paint as standard, the Emira V6 SE is visually distinguished by model-specific badging, an extended Black Pack, 20" forged alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a cabin trimmed in Alcantara with sporty pedals.
Customisation options include 15 exterior colours, seven interior themes, four brake caliper finishes and eight additional wheel designs. Go wild. Prices in the UK start at £96,500 (R2.32m).
Slotting in beneath the 298kW Emira Turbo SE, the new entry-level Emira Turbo model sports a detuned version of the Mercedes-AMG sourced 2.0l four-cylinder twin-scroll turbo engine. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), it delivers 268kW to the rear wheels and sprints from 0—100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds.
The Emira Turbo comes well equipped, with Tour/Sport suspension modes, 12-way electrically adjustable seats, a 190W audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s marked out by exclusive Turbo badging, yellow and black Lotus emblems and satin silver detailing.
UK pricing starts at £79,500 (R1.91m).
Lotus Emira range expands with new V6 SE flagship and entry-level Turbo
Image: SUPPLIED
Lotus added a new flagship to its Emira range this week.
The Emira V6 SE hits the tarmac with a 298kW 3.5l supercharged V6 engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission (an automatic is available as an option) and a limited-slip differential. Performance is brisk with Lotus claiming a 0—100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds.
To sharpen the car’s driving dynamics, the Hethel-based marque has fitted a new compression mount for the manual gearbox (for more precise gear changes), optimised damper calibration and made subtle adjustments to wheel alignment. The result, says Lotus, is improved handling and enhanced ride comfort. Drivers can switch between two preset suspension modes: Tour for daily use and Sport for spirited street or track driving.
Image: SUPPLIED
Finished in Zinc Grey paint as standard, the Emira V6 SE is visually distinguished by model-specific badging, an extended Black Pack, 20" forged alloy wheels, red brake calipers and a cabin trimmed in Alcantara with sporty pedals.
Customisation options include 15 exterior colours, seven interior themes, four brake caliper finishes and eight additional wheel designs. Go wild. Prices in the UK start at £96,500 (R2.32m).
Slotting in beneath the 298kW Emira Turbo SE, the new entry-level Emira Turbo model sports a detuned version of the Mercedes-AMG sourced 2.0l four-cylinder twin-scroll turbo engine. Paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), it delivers 268kW to the rear wheels and sprints from 0—100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds.
The Emira Turbo comes well equipped, with Tour/Sport suspension modes, 12-way electrically adjustable seats, a 190W audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s marked out by exclusive Turbo badging, yellow and black Lotus emblems and satin silver detailing.
UK pricing starts at £79,500 (R1.91m).
Image: SUPPLIED
Across the Emira range, Lotus has rolled out several upgrades aimed at enhancing track-day fun and everyday comfort. These include:
The Turbo SE and V6 SE can be optioned with the Racing Line package, which adds extra visual flair.
Exterior highlights include a contrasting lower pinstripe in yellow, red or silver (matched to the brake calipers), colour-accented mirror caps and bespoke Racing Line badges. High-gloss black wheels and a two-tone black and silver Lotus logo complete the look.
Inside, there’s a special interior badge and accent-coloured stitching.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos