The C9 PHEV also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety features. These include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, lane departure warning and prevention, lane change assist, and traffic congestion assist. Additional systems include front and rear parking sensors, a 540º camera view and a full complement of airbags (front, side, curtain, driver knee, and bolster).
Priced at R999,000, the Omoda C9 PHEV includes a seven-year/100,000km service plan, a seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty, and a 10-year/200,000km warranty for certain electric drivetrain components. It also carries a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty and a 10-year/unlimited kilometre battery warranty for the first owner (reverting to 10 years/200,000km for subsequent owners). Buyers also receive seven years of roadside assistance.
Omoda launches new C9 PHEV in Mzansi: pricing and specs
Omoda has introduced its new C9 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to the South African market.
The mid-size crossover SUV combines a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors. This set-up produces a combined output of 440kW and 915Nm. Omoda claims fuel consumption of 1.4l/100km on the combined cycle, along with an electric-only range of up to 150km.
Thanks to 70kW DC fast-charging capability, the battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in about 25 minutes. Using a home wall box charger, a full charge takes about five and a half hours.
Available exclusively in the flagship Explore trim, the C9 PHEV features a bold exterior design. Standard equipment includes a diamond-pattern grille, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, LED tail lamp clusters and 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers. A panoramic sunroof and rear privacy glass are also fitted. Customers can choose from paint finishes such as Cosmic Black, Meteorite Grey, Moonlight White and Quantum Grey. A two-tone option pairs a black roof with either Moonlight White or Tech Grey.
Inside, the cabin is trimmed in black and light brown Nappa leather. The front seats are electrically adjustable (six-way for the driver, four-way for the passenger), and offer both heating and ventilation. Additional amenities include a heated leather multifunction steering wheel, heated rear seats with electrically adjustable backrests, dual-zone climate control, second-row air-conditioning controls, heated and cooled armrest storage, wireless charging, remote keyless entry, push-button start and a powered tailgate.
Technology is anchored by two 12.3-inch digital displays — one for the instrument cluster and another for infotainment. The latter is paired with a 12-speaker Sony sound system and supports Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Omoda’s latest voice control interface.
