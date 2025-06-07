Porsche has no plans to shift any part of its production process to the US, a spokesperson said on Friday, dismissing a Bloomberg report saying the company was considering such a move to mitigate the effects of tariffs.
The luxury carmaker, like Volkswagen's Audi, does not produce vehicles in the US, leaving it heavily exposed to tariffs at a time when it faces the challenges of falling demand, fierce competition in China and slow uptake of its electric models.
Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported on Friday that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who also leads the wider Volkswagen Group, was considering moving the final stages of model assembly, such as the installation of interior components or fitting of tires to the US.
A spokesperson for the carmaker said no such plans were in place.
Porsche not planning to shift final assembly of cars to US
Image: Jens Schlueter/ Getty Images
Porsche's finance chief Jochen Breckner said in late April that localisation made no sense given its low vehicle sales, even if the group were to team up with another VW brand.
Volkswagen's Audi brand plans to produce its best-selling models in the US and will announce a location this year, though the brand has said that the plan predates the Trump administration.
Blume said last week that he had engaged in discussions with Washington to expand the Volkswagen Group's presence in the US through “massive investments”, but declined to provide details, citing confidentiality.
