Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV chats to Toyota SA’s Mzo Witbooi

By Ignition TV - 10 June 2025

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he talks to Mzo Witbooi, product and communications manager at Toyota and Lexus, about SA's best-selling SUV, the Corolla Cross.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

INSIGHT: Mzo Witbooi, Toyota South Africa Motors
Operation Dudula faces court challenge