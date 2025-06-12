WATCH | Xiaomi SU7 Ultra smashes Nürburgring EV lap record

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has stolen the Nürburgring Nordschleife production electric vehicle lap record from the Rimac Nevera after lapping the circuit in a time of 7:04.957 — 0.341 seconds faster than its Croatian rival. The feat also bests the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT by 2.593 seconds.

Unveiled in October last year as Xiaomi's flagship offering, the SU7 Ultra is equipped with a trio of electric motors offering a combined output of 1,123kW and a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 1.98 seconds. The Chinese super saloon's top speed is pegged at 350km/h.