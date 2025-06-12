WATCH | Xiaomi SU7 Ultra smashes Nürburgring EV lap record
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has stolen the Nürburgring Nordschleife production electric vehicle lap record from the Rimac Nevera after lapping the circuit in a time of 7:04.957 — 0.341 seconds faster than its Croatian rival. The feat also bests the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT by 2.593 seconds.
Unveiled in October last year as Xiaomi's flagship offering, the SU7 Ultra is equipped with a trio of electric motors offering a combined output of 1,123kW and a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 1.98 seconds. The Chinese super saloon's top speed is pegged at 350km/h.
Other go-faster tweaks include a full set of sticky Pirelli P Zero tyres, high-performance carbon ceramic brakes sourced from AP Racing, Bilstein Evo T1 dampers and a specially developed aero kit that generates up to 285kg of downforce. Compared with the standard SU7, the SU7 Ultra is also a fair chunk lighter thanks to the liberal use of carbon fibre.
Retailing for 529,900 yuan (R1,313,523), the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is a performance bargain and an impressive achievement for a firm that made a name for itself making smartphones.
