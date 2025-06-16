Motoring

WATCH | What's the best used single cab bakkie for under R300k?

By Ignition TV - 16 June 2025

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a reliable and fuel-efficient used single cab bakkie for under R300,000. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep94 | Audi Q5, Hyundai Grand i10, Mazda CX-60, Smart Car, GWM ...
SA commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom