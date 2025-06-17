Volvo has confirmed that its EX30 Cross Country will reach Mzansi in the third quarter.
Essentially a higher-riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, it's aimed squarely at weekend adventurers and comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions. Standard 18" alloy wheels can be shod with optional all-terrain tyres for better traction across a more diverse spread of terrains.
Another distinguishing feature is the model's unique front grille. Finished in a special dark colour, it is inscribed with a topographical map of Sweden's Kebnekaise mountain range. Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps.
The cabin boasts no significant changes from that of the regular EX30 and features the same 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, with a variety of Google apps built in.
New Volvo EX30 Cross Country will be available in SA soon
It's a higher-riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, aimed squarely at weekend adventurers
Image: Supplied
Volvo has confirmed that its EX30 Cross Country will reach Mzansi in the third quarter.
Essentially a higher-riding version of its electric EX30 crossover, it's aimed squarely at weekend adventurers and comes fitted with a raised suspension, chunky front/rear skid plates and protective wheel arch extensions. Standard 18" alloy wheels can be shod with optional all-terrain tyres for better traction across a more diverse spread of terrains.
Another distinguishing feature is the model's unique front grille. Finished in a special dark colour, it is inscribed with a topographical map of Sweden's Kebnekaise mountain range. Optional accessories available to owners include a load carrier, roof basket and mud flaps.
The cabin boasts no significant changes from that of the regular EX30 and features the same 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, with a variety of Google apps built in.
Image: Supplied
As you would expect, the EX30 Cross Country is available exclusively with all-wheel drive. In this configuration a 69kWh (nominal energy) battery pack powers two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Customers can look forward to a substantial combined power output of 315kW/543Nm and a claimed maximum driving range of up to 427km. Plugged into a fast-charger, Volvo says the battery can be juiced from 10% to 80% in 26 minutes.
In South Africa the EX30 Cross Country will be available exclusively in Ultra Twin Performance guise, meaning customers will benefit from a full house of luxury and convenience features. Some of these include a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats and more than 15 different driver assistance features.
Volvo said local pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the South African launch later this year.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos