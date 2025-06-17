Audi has unveiled its latest Q3 SUV.
One of the marque's best-selling vehicles (more than 2-million have found homes since it entered production in 2011), the new third-generation model adopts a more assertive exterior design that's sure to attract a new legion of fans.
Up at the business end, standout features include an extra wide Singleframe radiator grille flanked by sleekly tapered headlamps that can, for the first time in Q3 history, be specced with Audi's advanced digital Matrix LED lighting technology.
There's also a more defined shoulder line, steeply sloping D-pillars and blistered front/rear wheel arches Audi said are a throwback to the original quattro that kicked up such a fuss in the 1980s.
Depending on the model, customers can pick from a range of new wheel designs ranging from 17" to 20”.
At the rear, Ingolstadt's design team has fitted the new Q3 with two-part taillamps and a continuous LED light strip that spans the entire width of the vehicle. You will also spy a full set of illuminated Audi rings and a large diffuser integrated into the raised bumper.
Everything you need to know about the new Audi Q3
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
There's more evolution to be found inside the cabin, where an updated dashboard design supports Audi's curved panoramic display incorporating a 11.9" instrument cluster and 12.8" MMI touchscreen infotainment system. The latter runs a newly developed Android Automotive operating system that offers third-party apps such as YouTube and Spotify to be downloaded from the Audi Application Store.
You can also look forward to Audi's latest AI-enriched voice assistant, optional head-up display, two flavours of customisable mood lighting (ambient light package plus or pro) and the option of a Sonos sound system.
Elsewhere, Audi has relocated the gear lever up to the steering column to free space on the centre console between the front seats. In its place you will find two large cup holders and a cooled inductive charging tray with 15 watts of charging power. The feature is complemented by two USB-C ports up front and an additional pair in the rear.
A total of nine interior packages are available, with many making use of sustainable materials such as fast-growing wood, 100% recycled polyester and something called Econyl, a nylon fibre made from old fishing nets, carpet remnants and industrial waste.
Image: Supplied
On the practical side of things, the new Q3 packs a 488l boot expandable to 575l with the rear seat bench slid all the way forward and placed in an upright position. Fold it flat and you'll avail 1,386l, more than enough for carrying bulkier items such as boxes or a bicycle.
From launch Audi is offering the new Q3 with a choice of four powertrains, starting with a 110kW 1.5l four-cylinder 48V mild-hybrid petrol engine. It's paired to a seven-speed S tronic transmission and features cylinder on demand technology that temporarily shuts down the second and third cylinders at low and medium loads to save fuel.
Next in line is a spicy 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine churning out 195kW and 400Nm of torque. This is sent to all four paws via a quattro all-wheel drive system and seven-speed S tronic gearbox.
There's also a 110kW/360Nm 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel and an e-hybrid offering up to 119km of electric driving range thanks to a newly developed 25.7kWh battery pack. It also sports a combined output of 200kW and 400Nm of torque. 50kW DC fast charging enables the battery to be recharged from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.
Image: Supplied
Other innovations bundled into the new Q3 include an updated chassis with the option of a newly fettled steel sprung sports suspension. Suspension with two-valve damper control is also available and is said to offer an “optimally balanced driving experience” by continuously adjusting to the demands of the road surface and driving situation.
The list of driver assistance systems spliced into the new third-generation Q3 is plentiful, with parking system plus with distance display, cruise control (including speed limiter), lane departure warning with emergency assist, traffic sign recognition, attention and fatigue warning with driver monitoring and active front assist with evasion and turning assist, front cross traffic assist and front emergency brake assist all fitted as standard.
The new Audi Q3 will go on sale in Europe in October. Local availability is to be confirmed.
