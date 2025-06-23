Inside, the Tiggo 7 CSH impresses with a high level of specification. The Plus model comes fitted with standard niceties such as leather upholstery, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, front/rear USB ports, 50W wireless charging pad, intelligent voice command, keyless entry and push-button start. There's also a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.
New Chery Tiggo 7 CSH plug-in hybrid debuts in SA
Image: Supplied
Chinese carmaker Chery is expanding its local product offering with the introduction of the new Tiggo 7 CSH plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).
Available in two trim levels, the SUV is powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 265kW and 310Nm. This is delivered to the front axle via the marque's dedicated hybrid transmission.
Fuel consumption is impressive, with Chery claiming 4.9l/100km on the combined cycle.
The 18.3kWh battery pack provides a maximum all-electric driving range of up to 93km. Charging is convenient, with a full recharge taking 45 minutes to one hour using a DC fast charger, or between four and eight hours when plugged into an AC charger.
Whether you pick the entry-level Plus or flagship Ultra model, the two model get 18" alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights and LED taillamp clusters. The Ultra benefits from front fog lamps, a panoramic sunroof and power-operated tailgate. A host of striking exterior colours are on offer including NASDAQ Silver, Carbon Black, Khaki White, Phantom Grey, New Tech Grey and New Vanilla White. There are also two two-tone options: Bloodstone Red and New Carbon Black or Khaki White & New Carbon Black.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the Tiggo 7 CSH impresses with a high level of specification. The Plus model comes fitted with standard niceties such as leather upholstery, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, front/rear USB ports, 50W wireless charging pad, intelligent voice command, keyless entry and push-button start. There's also a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.
The range-topping Ultra variant ups the ante with heated/ventilated front seats with memory function, an anti-dazzle rearview mirror, negative ion air purification, interior ambient lighting and an upgraded Sony sound system with eight speakers instead of six.
Safety wise, the two Tiggo 7 CSH models get front dual, front side, side curtain, front inter-seat and driver’s knee airbags. Standard driver assistance systems across the range include blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning, multi-collision brake, reverse cross-traffic brake, a driver monitoring system, front/rear parking sensors, a 540º camera and front/rear seatbelt reminders. The Ultra builds on this with adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping, lane departure prevention, intelligent high beam control, traffic congestion assist, integrated cruise assist and lane change assist.
Pricing:
Tiggo 7 CSH Plus: R619,900 (Introductory launch price valid for three months will be R599,900)
Tiggo 7 CSH Ultra: R679,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/60,000km service plan and 10-year/unlimited mileage battery warranty (applicable to the first owner only).
