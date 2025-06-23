Motoring

WATCH | What’s the best used hot hatch for a R290k budget?

By Ignition TV - 23 June 2025

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they help a viewer find a used VW Golf GTI-rivalling hot hatchback for a budget of R290,000. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads review of the White Paper on local ...
Buyer's Guide Ep95 | Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, Nissan NP200, VW Golf GTi, Renault ...